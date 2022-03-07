BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 3 seed Lee Flames (24-7) lived up to their name as they shot past the No. 2 seed Valdosta State Lady Blazers (23-5) 74-61 in the Gulf South Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Lee shot just under 55% from the field and made 7 of 16 from 3-point range. Senior Haley Schubert led the way for the Flames with a game-high 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting along with six assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes.
"It's hard when you're playing catch-up with a really great team," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. "When we're playing catch-up, we're trying to be even more aggressive and getting out of ourselves a little bit. Instead of being disciplined defensively, we're trying to go make a big play defensively and that's something where we've got to settle in, whether we're up and we're playing great or we're down. We've got to stay true to what we do."
With the shot clock running down late in the fourth, Schubert hit the Blazers with a gut punch.
Crowded by the Blazer defense about 28 feet from the basket, Schubert glanced up at the shot clock before turning and firing a desperation 3-point heave. The shot banked in to put the Flames up 62-53 with 4:33 to play.
"That was a very big shot to be honest with you," Schirmer said of Schubert's desperation shot. "We kept battling, battling, keeping it close. She hit that, they went up nine. Then, we were frustrated and hanging our heads and that's something we've got to work on. There was like 4 minutes left in the game when that happened and we looked defeated. Against a good team, they can smell blood in the water."
Almost 2 minutes later, Schubert buried another trey to put Lee ahead 68-55 with 2:38 left.
The Blazers' shooting woes prevented them from ever taking the lead Saturday.
Tamiya Francis' 3-pointer cut Lee's lead to 55-53 with 7:10 to play. However, the field goal would be the last for the Blazers until Nicole Heyn canned a long triple with 37 seconds left.
The Flames closed the game on a 19-8 run.
"When we started hitting shots, we cut it within (two) in the fourth quarter and after that possession, we had back-to-back-to-back turnovers (down nine) and we couldn't really get over that hump," Schirmer said. "It's really about sustaining. When you're down like that and you're making a push, it's an emotional game and you work so hard to get to the top of the mountain and then they hit a shot and you get knocked back down. We can't allow that to affect our demeanor and how disciplined we are on the defensive end."
For the game, the Blazers shot 36.4% overall and missed 16 of their 21 three-point attempts – most coming on wide-open looks.
The Flames opened the game on an 11-0 run as the Blazers missed their first four shots and committed three turnovers in the early going. By the end of the first quarter, Lee led 22-9.
The Blazers responded with a much stronger second quarter, scoring 11 of their 21 points at the free throw line. A steal and layup by Heyn capped a 19-7 run to pull the Blazers within a point, 29-28, with 2:31 left before the half but the Flames never lost the lead as they held a 35-30 advantage at halftime.
Early in the third, the Blazers pulled within three twice but couldn't break through as the Flames used a 13-2 run to go ahead 53-39 on a steal and three-point play by Anna Muhonen with 2 minutes left in the period.
Lee outrebounded VSU 37-22 on Saturday, 11 of which coming on the offensive glass. Those 11 offensive rebounds led to 16 second chance points and contributed to their 34 points in the paint.
"We always talk about how big it is to make sure that we're getting rebounds, and it takes all of us," VSU center Kwajelin Farrar said. "Sometimes when we can't get on the boards, it shows. We needed a couple more possessions. That's all we needed and we didn't manage to get them because we didn't get rebounds and that's why we took a loss."
Though the Blazers forced 24 turnovers by the Flames for 23 points, it was the Flames who did more damage capitalizing on turnovers – turning the Blazers' 18 giveaways into 28 points.
Flanking Schubert's sharp shooting, the Flames got 16 points from Julia Duncan and 14 off the bench from Muhonen. Duncan made 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Muhonen made 5 of 7 field goals and all four of her free throws in 14 minutes.
"We let some of their players get off," Farrar said. "We know (Schubert) is a big player and we know Julia was a big player today, but we kind of let them go on runs and it's important to keep track of who's hot right now and making sure we're getting to that person and we didn't do a good job of that today."
Farrar scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting for the Blazers while Heyn added 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Francis added 13 points for the Blazers, who saw their nine-game winning streak end on Saturday.
FARRAR'S FIRST 3
With the shot clock winding down in the third quarter, the ball found Kwajelin Farrar in the right corner in front of the VSU bench. The 6-1 graduate student pulled up and buried her first career 3-pointer. Her first in four tries as a Blazer sent the bench and head coach Deandra Schirmer into a frenzy.
"She's a 2,000-point scorer, so she knows how to score the basketball," Schirmer said. "I believe that's her first career 3 in college. It was like it was destiny at that point. That was an interesting bucket."
With the team's 3-point shooting struggles, Schirmer was asked if Farrar would get freed up for more corner 3s the rest of the way.
To which, Schirmer quickly shot down the idea with a laugh, "Absolutely not."
GSC CHAMPIONSHIP
Lee advanced to Sunday's GSC Championship against top-seeded Union, but lost to the Bulldogs 58-44.
UP NEXT
VSU enters Friday's NCAA South Regional as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seed Tampa in Jackson, Tennessee at 2:30 Central Time.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
