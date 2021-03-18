VALDOSTA –– Senior guard Jaizec Lottie poured in a game-high 35 points with ten 3-pointers to send No. 8 Flagler to the Elite Eight with an 89-75 victory against Alabama-Huntsville Tuesday night at The Complex.
The Saints placed four players in double figures as Marcus Henderson added 17 points, freshman Chase Fiddler went 4-of-5 from 3-point range to finish with 13 points and Jalen Barr came close to a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Flagler big man Chris Metzger finished with nine points and eight rebounds in the win.
The Saints shot 49.1% from the floor and 17-of-40 from 3-point land while the Chargers shot 37.5% and 18-49 from beyond the arc.
Sam Orf led the Chargers with 27 points and seven rebounds. Max Shulman, Seth Swalve and Kerney Lane each scored 12 points and combined for 11 triples in the loss. Senior J.J. Kaplan had 10 points for the Chargers.
For the Saints, Tuesday’s win was their 15th straight victory as the team improved to 17-2 this season.
The Chargers, the 2021 Gulf South Conference Runner-Ups, finish their season 15-4.
Flagler moves on to face No. 7-ranked Truman State in the Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind., March 24.
