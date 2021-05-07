VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High baseball program is sending five of its own to the college level.
Sage O'Berry, Jalen Hudson, McCage Pruitt, Garitt Fender and Sam Bennett signed college scholarships Friday afternoon. O'Berry signed with Young Harris College, Hudson is headed to Santa Fe Community College, Pruitt signed with Andrew College, Fender signed with South Georgia College and Bennett will be heading to Enterprise Community College.
The Vikings (24-10) advanced to the Elite Eight in the GHSA Class 7A State Playoffs Wednesday with a sweep of Newnan at Noel George Field.
Following the ceremony, Lowndes head baseball coach Ryan Page spoke of what the day means to him and the Viking baseball program.
"Well, this is what it's all about," Page said. "This is why we do this. We love to watch these young men move on and have the opportunity to play at the next level and just further their education more importantly than anything."
O'Berry, the reigning Region 1-7A Player of the Year is batting .438 with 11 doubles and three triples and boasts a .528 on-base percentage this season.
Hudson is batting .300 on the season with four doubles and a triple while posting a .400 on-base percentage.
Pruitt has been a steady presence with the bat in the Vikings' lineup, hitting .311 with six doubles, a triple and two home runs.
Fender, the team's closer, has pitched 28 1/3 innings and is 4-0 with five saves and a 2.2 ERA.
Bennett is currently batting .309 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs.
"We've said all long that we had to change the culture and the thought process of what was going on here and that's what this group brought," Page said of his five seniors. "That's what this group is going to be known for. Coaches don't change the culture, players do and this group bought in and they've changed that culture, that expectation and the standard of Lowndes baseball. That's what I'll remember this group by."
In addition to a state playoff run, the Vikings were also the Region 1-7A champions. The Vikings went 8-4 in region play and have won four straight heading into their third-round playoff matchup with Lambert May 11.
All five of the seniors that signed Friday are integral parts to the success the Vikings have had this season. When asked if it will be bittersweet to see those players move on to the next level, Page agreed but also expressed optimism for the future of the Lowndes baseball program.
"Absolutely," Page said. "The expectation grows for the younger group and they'll have to step up and they'll have large shoes to fill, but I'm super proud for these young men. This is what you dream about. This is why you play the game. I look forward to watching them grow as they move on."
