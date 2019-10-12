Five storylines from Trojans' non-region play

Through their first six games, the Brooks County Trojans were 3-3.
In those games, they’ve experienced success and letdowns ahead of their first region game Friday against Thomasville.
Big Play Burrus
Junior Quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus has proved to be a big play type of player. On many occasions, I’ve seen Burrus turn a broken play into six points easily. In their game against Thomas County Central, I witnessed Burrus turn a well-covered play to a 74-yard rushing touchdown. There also was an instance where he found receiver Raquan Manning on a check down pass that turned into a 64-yard receiving touchdown. In Burrus’ sophomore campaign, he passed for 1,072 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, and two rushing scores. Through the early stages of this season, Burrus has thrown for 807 yards and added eight touchdowns and six rushing.
Second Half Letdowns
Prior to their last two wins, the Trojans dropped three straight contests. All of them were second half collapses. In those three games, they faced Clinch County, Bainbridge, and Dublin. During their losses, they were outscored 66-20 in the second half. This raised questions on if they could close games until they controlled the duration of their 38-22 victory against Thomas County Central and 54-8 homecoming victory against B.E.S.T. Academy.
Run Up the Score
In the Trojans' three wins they have scored 63, 38, and 54, averaging 51.7 in victories. When they’re on, they’re on. Though they have the third best overall record in their region, they are the scoring leaders, posting 230, an average of 38.3. This offense has never been muzzled besides their September 6 matchup against Clinch County when they scored 14 points. They hold a multitude of ways to hurt a defense through Ni’tavion Burrus, running back Omari Arnold and their top trio of receivers in Raquan Manning, Devin Edwards, and Tramaine Demps.
Bad Tackling
Tackling was downward in the Trojan’s three consecutive losses. With all of those being second half collapses, they averaged 41.3 tackles per game. This was the main culprit of why they couldn’t keep up with the opposition during crunch time. For the most part, the Trojans have scored enough points to win the game, but the defense’s shortcomings made it difficult down the stretch to escape with a victory.
Comeback Kids
Any other team that experienced the three straight losses in the fashion that the Trojans did, would allow this to be a trickle effect on the remainder of the season. Their first loss came against defending state champions Clinch County Panthers, where they were outscored 21-0 in the second half, ultimately losing 38-14. In the following week, they fell short 27-26 when Reagan Chastain missed the PAT to tie the game with a minute remaining. Their final lost to this point came against Dublin where they were outscored 28-7 in the second half, leading to a 49-35 loss. Since then, they’ve had two back-to-back convincing wins, outscoring Thomas County Central and B.E.S.T. 92-30 prior to region play beginning this week.
The Trojans' real season is about to start.
The remainder of their games are pivotal as they all are region matchups. Their first region test came on the road against Thomasville (3-4) as they fell 31-20 on Friday.
