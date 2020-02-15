VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High girls basketball team was recognized for their dominant regular season as five players were named to the All-Region Team, the league announced Thursday.

Head coach E.A. Wilcox earned Coach of the Year after leading the Lady ‘Cats to a 25-2 record, including the team’s current streak of 22 straight victories.

Valdosta senior Ja’Mya Johnson was named Region 1-6A Player of the Year. Johnson –– the team’s leader in scoring, steals and assists –– is averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 steals and 3.1 assists for the Lady ‘Cats this season.

Senior forward Jayla Cody and senior guard Amiya Allen earned First Team honors, while freshman Essence Cody made the Second Team. Senior guard Mikeria Carter was an Honorable Mention.

Region 1-6A First Team

Jayla Cody - Valdosta

Jakailyn Poole - Lee County

Quidashasia Dunnom - Northside

TJ Lawrence - Houston County

Jae Ross - Coffee

Amiya Allen - Valdosta

Region 1-6A Second Team

Skylar Bailey - Houston County

Essence Cody - Valdosta

Erica Irby - Lee County

Destiny Young - Coffee

Jordyn Johnson - Houston County

Taylor Hughes - Northside

Honorable Mention

Destiny Reed - Lee County

Monique Judge - Lee County

Mikeria Carter - Valdosta

McKenzie Arline - Northside

Keaija Bonaparte - Coffee

UP NEXT

The Lady ‘Cats open the state playoffs Saturday against Evans (13-14) at 3 p.m. at Valdosta High School.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you