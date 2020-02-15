VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High girls basketball team was recognized for their dominant regular season as five players were named to the All-Region Team, the league announced Thursday.
Head coach E.A. Wilcox earned Coach of the Year after leading the Lady ‘Cats to a 25-2 record, including the team’s current streak of 22 straight victories.
Valdosta senior Ja’Mya Johnson was named Region 1-6A Player of the Year. Johnson –– the team’s leader in scoring, steals and assists –– is averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 steals and 3.1 assists for the Lady ‘Cats this season.
Senior forward Jayla Cody and senior guard Amiya Allen earned First Team honors, while freshman Essence Cody made the Second Team. Senior guard Mikeria Carter was an Honorable Mention.
Region 1-6A First Team
Jayla Cody - Valdosta
Jakailyn Poole - Lee County
Quidashasia Dunnom - Northside
TJ Lawrence - Houston County
Jae Ross - Coffee
Amiya Allen - Valdosta
Region 1-6A Second Team
Skylar Bailey - Houston County
Essence Cody - Valdosta
Erica Irby - Lee County
Destiny Young - Coffee
Jordyn Johnson - Houston County
Taylor Hughes - Northside
Honorable Mention
Destiny Reed - Lee County
Monique Judge - Lee County
Mikeria Carter - Valdosta
McKenzie Arline - Northside
Keaija Bonaparte - Coffee
UP NEXT
The Lady ‘Cats open the state playoffs Saturday against Evans (13-14) at 3 p.m. at Valdosta High School.
