VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High girls varsity basketball team had five players earn region awards Tuesday.
Along with Houston County Jordyn Johnson, Valdosta junior forward/center Essence Cody was named Region 1-6A Co-Player of the Year.
Cody joined the 1,000-point mark earlier this season and put together an incredible junior season for the Lady 'Cats. The 6-3 frontcourt player led Valdosta in points, rebounds, blocks and steals – averaging 17.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 2.7 steals and 1.9 assists per game on the season.
Cody also led the team in field-goal percentage (49%), 3-pointers made (44) and 3-point field-goal percentage (36%).
Junior guard Denver Arnold, senior center Delissa Kier and senior guard Ahnye Wilkins were named to the All-Region Second Team.
Arnold averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while finishing second on the team with 29 three-pointers this season. Arnold led the team in free-throw percentage at 78%.
One of the region's top rim-protectors, the 6-3 Kier averaged 2.8 blocks per game in her senior season. Kier also averaged 6.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 44% from the field.
Wilkins emerged as one of Valdosta's best scorers this season, finishing with eight double-digit scoring games including a season-high 23 points, seven rebounds and eight steals to lead the Lady 'Cats past Northside in the region tournament Feb. 18.
Junior guard Nykerria Walden earned Region 1-6A Honorable Mention accolades. Walden finished third on the team with 17 three-pointers and was one of four Lady 'Cats to average at least 2.0 steals per game.
The Lady 'Cats finished 17-11 this season before falling to Rockdale County 58-56 in overtime in the first round of the Class 6A State Tournament.
Cody led the Lady 'Cats with 31 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Wilkins sent the game to overtime on a basket with 5.5 seconds to play in regulation and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Rockdale County was led by Danielle Carnegie's 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Mariyah Moore added 17 points, five rebounds and five steals in the win.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
