VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State Lady Blazers (5-0 Gulf South Conference) continued their winning ways, sweeping the Auburn Montgomery Lady Warhawks (0-4) with a 66-47 win Sunday afternoon.
Senior guard Kayla Bonilla sizzled from the floor on Sunday, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers in the victory.
"I definitely just let the game come to me," Bonilla said. "I don't try to go out there and force anything or take bad shots. I think that's why my percentage has been so high, plus just getting in the gym and getting shots up."
The Blazers shot just under 49 percent from the floor and for the second straight game, had their way with the Warhawks in the paint and on the backboards.
On Sunday, the Blazers won the rebounding battle 44-23 and were plus-12 scoring in the paint.
Defensively, VSU held AUM to 30 percent shooting for the game and forced the Warhawks into just 7-of-27 from 3-point range.
"We wanted to take away some of their strengths and we weren't sure what roster they were going to come out with," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. "Last game, (Jordan Brewster) hadn't even played prior to that game so we had to make that adjustment and be ready for what options they were looking for. We took away their first options today and made the others help them out. That was really the difference as far as the field goal percentage."
VSU busted out of the gates to start the third quarter, opening the second half on a 14-0 run to take a 47-27 lead on a layup by Kwajelin Farrar with 4:48 left in the quarter.
The Warhawks struggled mightily with their shooting in the third, missing 14 of their 16 shot attempts. AUM was held without a field goal until the 4:04 mark of the third quarter.
Overall, VSU turned the game on its head in the third quarter, outscoring AUM 22-4 and turning a close halftime margin into a rout.
"We were trying to adjust a little bit to the officiating," Schirmer said after the game. "It was a little bit here and there. We got a lot of travel calls on our shots, which we're going to have to review and see what we're talking about there. ... We started settling in and getting back to our strengths. Opening up the game, we were a little too deliberate and looking options down instead of reading what the defense was giving us and then in the second half, we just got back into our transition offense where we find our best looks. We got back to that and were able to execute better."
The Blazers led 33-27 at halftime, shooting 11-of-19 from the floor and 3-of-7 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.
Bonilla drilled back-to-back triples late in the first half, capping a 12-point effort before intermission.
Bonilla's counterpart, AUM's Makaylla Bullard, knocked down two triples of her own and poured in 10 points for the Warhawks in the first half.
Joining Bonilla in double figures was junior forward Kayla Frey, who was the high scorer off the bench Sunday with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Jirah Ards finished with nine points and five rebounds while Shanice Nelson and Abby Rouse combined for 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the win.
VSU's reserves outscored the AUM bench unit 23-8.
Bullard finished with 13 points for the Warhawks –– shooting 5-of-10 overall and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Catlin Carter added 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting in the loss.
VSU women 72
AUM 55
Freshman Alexandria Smith notched her first double-double of the season in the Blazers' 72-55 win against the Warhawks Saturday.
The reigning GSC East Freshman of the week dropped a season-high 18 points and grabbed 10 of her 15 rebounds in the first half as the Blazers opened the new year with their fourth straight win.
"Going in, Coach told me to focus on the rebounds," Smith said. "You just focus on the rebounds first, and then if the scoring comes second, then score second."
The Blazers led the Warhawks 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter, then used a decisive scoring run to put the game on ice.
A layup by Kwajelin Farrar off a nifty feed from Jirah Ards ignited a 20-6 run capped by a 3-pointer from Shanice Nelson to put the Blazers up 69-50 with 3:08 left to play.
"We started hitting shots," Schirmer said. "We really struggled –– shooting 28 percent in the first half. Then in the third, I thought we played really well but they hit some tough 3-point shots. We've got to take that away. We've got to do a better job.
"We were really able to separate (in the fourth). Also, I feel like our conditioning (was better). We were able to get out and run in transition and score in transition and those buckets really fueled our offense in the fourth quarter."
Despite being limited by foul trouble early in the game, Kayla Bonilla added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and dished four assists in 24 minutes. Needing a spark with Bonilla on the bench, the Blazers turned to Ards –– a redshirt sophomore transfer from Florida Southern.
The 5-foot-6 combo guard flirted with a triple-double on Saturday –– scoring eight points while snagging 11 rebounds and handing out seven assists. Ards added four steals for good measure as she played 39 of 40 minutes in the game.
"The biggest thing was that when our leading scorer Kayla Bonilla got in foul trouble, Jirah really had to step up and it's a luxury for us to have two very talented point guards," Schirmer said. "We play them a lot together, but they also can both bring the ball up. Jirah was able to step into those minutes and play really well and kind of hold us over until we could get Kayla back in the lineup."
The Blazers doubled up the Warhawks in rebounding, 48-24. Smith, Farrar and Ards combined for 38 of the team's 48 rebounds –– 18 coming on the offensive end.
With their outside shooting abandoning them most of the night, the Blazers relied on their aggression and physicality to power their way to the rim for easy baskets –– dominating the Warhawks 44-22 on the interior and owning a 17-6 edge in second chance points.
The team shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter and 14-of-19 from the free throw line to offset an icy, 4-of-19 performance from beyond the arc.
"In close games like that, and you saw it when we played Lee last game, we've really got to focus in on execution," Schirmer said. "Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, I thought we had the best execution we've had all season. Offensively, we were doing a great job of getting the open looks that we wanted and then defensively, getting some stops and some steals."
Farrar posted her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Jordan Brewster led the Warhawks with 15 points, knocking down five triples in 14 attempts in 29 minutes. Caitlin Carter added 12 points and four assists as the Warhawks shot just under 36 percent from the floor in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Visits Shorter for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader Jan. 8-9.
Auburn Montgomery: Hosts West Florida Jan. 12.
"This is our next challenge," Schirmer said of the weekend doubleheader. "We faced a challenge at the beginning of the season facing the top three teams in our division to start off the season and we rose to that challenge and were able to go 3-0. Then, our next challenge was having to play a back-to-back on a Saturday-Sunday and we rose up to that challenge.
"So, now it's going to be, can we do it on the road? We've really got to be road warriors because we've got two road games back-to-back at Shorter and then we're on the road to Lee so we've really got to answer the call and hopefully, answer that challenge the way we've answered all the others."
