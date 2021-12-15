VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta Wildcats capitalized on the early signing period Wednesday morning.
Defensive backs Jadarian Rhym and Isaiah Holland as well as offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak and athlete Chris Wolfe signed scholarships with Division I universities.
Rhym, a four-star corner according to 247Sports, flipped his commitment late Tuesday. Originally committed to LSU, Rhym cited the firing of head coach Ed Orgeron as the driving force behind his move.
Instead, the lockdown corner will be an Auburn Tiger next fall.
"It means a lot for me and my family because it was a hard decision," Rhym said. "I feel like it was the best decision for me. Me and Coach O and Coach (Corey) Raymond had built a great relationship and they were recruiting me hard, but then they got fired and they left. So Auburn started hitting me up more and I felt like they could develop me and when I went, it felt like I could fit in. ... They told me they would have me playing everything on the back half – safety, nickel, corner. I can do it all."
Rhym recorded 54 tackles with five tackles for loss and one interception as a senior.
After the GHSA's investigation that found the program had committed recruiting violations under former coach Rush Propst, the Wildcats were hit with unprecedented sanctions that ruled several of their best players ineligible and banned them from the 2021 postseason.
According to Rhym, the team found strength in leaning on one another and made a pact to fight the entire season.
"The team, we had built a great bond and we made a promise that we were going to fight till the end through the bad and the challenges," Rhym said of playing through this season with a postseason ban. "The defense, we had a great season. I wish we could've went to the playoffs, but...yeah."
As one of the seniors on the team, Rhym has played for three different coaches in his high school career.
"It impacted me a lot," Rhym said of how the regime changes affected him. "I had three different coaches and they all told me different things, but they all made me a better person."
Holland, a three-star safety according to 247Sports, signed with Georgia State University on Wednesday.
After fielding offers from Arkansas State, Akron, Austin Peay and Alabama State, Holland ultimately decided to stay close to home.
"Ever since my official visit to Georgia State in October, I just kind of fell in love with the place...downtown Atlanta," Holland said of signing with Georgia State. "You can't go wrong with downtown Atlanta, so that's been my school since Day 1. That's what I wanted to do and I did it."
The 6-2, 185-pounder ranked second on the team in tackles with 82 and racked up eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, a blocked field goal and an interception as a senior.
Holland and Rhym were part of a Valdosta defense that allowed its fewest points in a season since 2014.
"It was tough this year, not having the playoffs, but I wanted to stick it out and play with my brothers," Holland said of the 2021 season. "I ended up getting a few scholarship offers and I found something that I was happy with and I took it."
A versatile playmaker for the Wildcats, Wolfe will be heading to the University of Central Arkansas next fall.
"Today is very special to me," Wolfe said. "Ever since I was a kid, it was my dream to make it to college. Next, it's the NFL, but for now I'm glad I got the opportunity. I thank God. I thank my family and all my supporters who helped me through a long journey. It was hard these four years but all that is worth it when it comes to this day. This day is special. Now it's up from here. Go Bears."
Wolfe had 14 catches for 318 yards this past season while also producing as a kick returner. Wolfe returned 11 kickoffs for 237 yards and 13 punts for 98 yards as a senior. As a junior, Wolfe played primarily at running back with receiving duties mixed in – carrying the ball for 165 yards on 45 carries and making 10 catches for 145 yards.
"Since my freshman year, I was playing running back but as I played running back, I was versatile – I could catch out of the backfield," Wolfe said. "Moving on to my senior year, I was moved to receiver. I had great coaches. I had a great coaching staff. It got me to where I am now and I love it. Getting recruited as a receiver, that's a great feeling. That means the coaches did their job. That means I did my job. Everything's great. I'm looking forward to doing great things in the future."
Peak, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound interior offensive lineman, narrowed his options down to the University of Louisville and North Carolina State before ultimately agreeing to join the Wolfpack.
A three-sport athlete, Peak also plays basketball and specialized in the discus throw and shot put on the Wildcats' track and field team.
"When I went to Louisville, it was cool and all, but when I went to NC State on an unofficial visit, it felt like home," Peak said of his decision. "I see myself there for the next four years so that's why I made my decision to go there. This is something I already wrote down in my notes. This was one of my dreams (to go to college), but I never knew that I'd get here because I never saw myself playing football until ninth grade so I never knew how long it would take. My 11th and 10th grade year, I never had any (college interest). Everything came in one year, so it surprised me, but I thank God for everything that I got."
As a junior forward on the Wildcats boys basketball team in 2020, Peak averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Peak also placed second at the Class AAAAAA state championship in shot put with a personal-best toss of 51’7” this past May. Peak also took seventh in discus at the state championship meet.
The three-star recruit is the 37th ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. After focusing primarily on basketball, Peak said it took a conversation with head coach Shelton Felton to set his journey to Division I prospect in motion.
"Coach Felton came in and told me what I had to do to go D-1, go Power Five, so I just stood up to the task and did it and saw how far it took me," Peak said. "I see that he didn't lie to me. It got me to where I wanted to be."
The four players signing was part of head coach Shelton Felton's first signing class as head coach of the Wildcats. Three days before the Wildcats' season finale Oct. 29, Felton had his interim tag removed – becoming the first Black head football coach in Valdosta's 108-year history.
In his first season, Felton led the Wildcats to a 4-6 record.
"These young men signing today and hopefully more signing in February, these four guys impacted this program big on both sides of the ball, in the classroom, the weight room, the whole thing. I couldn't be more proud of all four of them," Felton said. "For these seniors, one thing I keep saying and people keep saying, 'You say the same thing over and over,' control the controllables. That's what we did. We challenged the guys to be mentally tough and perform.
"I told these guys, 'We're Valdosta. If you perform the way we performed, you'll find college coaches to come here because we're Valdosta.' We played lights out on both sides of the ball and for instance, I moved Chris Wolfe from running back to receiver and I told him just trust me in that situation. He's an electric player with the ball in his hands. Getting the young men to just trust is the biggest thing and they played for us. I'll never forget this team."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
