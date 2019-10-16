VALDOSTA –– Another year, another challenge.
Valdosta State men’s basketball returned to the practice floor on Tuesday, gearing up for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Blazers head coach Mike Helfer enters his 15th season at VSU fired up for another opportunity. The veteran coach has led the Blazers to 277 wins and three straight Gulf South Conference regular season championships.
Helfer welcomes the challenge of getting to work with nine new players and four returners as the team readies itself for its first exhibition test Friday at The University of Georgia.
“It’s so exciting...even for me,” Helfer said. “Year 15 feels like Year 1 and if it didn’t, then you’ve got a problem. It feels like Year 1 and I’m just as excited. It’s kind of like Christmas morning. You get to get out here and really start doing work and evaluating and that’s what I wanted.”
The Blazers return seniors Clay Guillozet, Bryce Smith and Darrell Jones along with redshirt freshman Jakari Gallon. Guillozet was named to the Preseason All-GSC last week. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard averaged 13.1 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
“I think, No. 1, Clay got recognized because of how Clay has played in this league for two years,” Helfer said of Guillozet. “He’s been a utility, all-around guy. From Clay’s standpoint, Clay works as hard as anybody I’ve had –– he’s in here almost every day, but Clay doesn’t want to not be Clay and try to be somebody else his senior year. Just be another better version of Clay and that’s what he’s working on and I think that’s what’s going to happen.”
Tabbed by the GSC as the Blazers’ Top Newcomers, Tyler Edwards and Burke Putnam will be players to watch for the Blazers this season.
Edwards, a senior transfer from Fort Valley State, is a dynamic scorer from the guard position with a knack for breaking down defenses and getting to the basket. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound playmaker averaged 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats during the 2017-18 season.
Putnam, a junior transfer from Connors State Community College in Oklahoma, gives the Blazers a reliable perimeter threat with considerable chops as a creator on offense. Putnam helped lead the Cowboys to a 26-6 record last season –– averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Another newcomer of note is sophomore guard Cam Hamilton. A transfer from UNC-Pembroke, the 5-foot-11 Hamilton comes equipped with a sweet left-handed jump shot and eye-popping athleticism. Hamilton led the Braves with 56 3-pointers made last season.
Joining Edwards, Putnam and Hamilton as new faces are sophomore Imoras Agee, junior Demarcus Addie and freshmen Austin Kelley, Desmond McGill, Jeremy Golson and Zach Sinclair.
“I love our new guys,” Helfer said. “They bring some athleticism and some strength and energy. It’s always a challenge –– you lose some great players and you bring great players in, but it’s a different season. You’ve got to make sure you get it going Day 1 and start molding them as a group.”
Bryce feels nice
Senior center Bryce Smith comes into the 2019-20 campaign in the best shape of his career after arriving at VSU last year recovering from a torn ACL.
The 6-foot-9 big man earned praised from his head coach for the work he’s put in this offseason.
“Bryce has been great –– really into it, really developing,” Helfer said of Smith. “I think being healthy has been a great thing for him. He’s going to be a difficult matchup because he’s an inside-outside guy, even though he’s 6-9. I’m excited for what he’s going to bring and I’m excited because he’s worked so hard getting himself ready for this season.”
Smith played in 31 games last season with seven starts –– averaging 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. In addition to being left-handed, Smith’s combination of size, shooting ability and dexterity in the post make him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.
After Tuesday’s practice, Smith talked about how he feels physically heading into this season compared to his junior year.
“I feel like I’m prepared now because I’ve had a whole summer of me working out with my coaches, working out at home with some good college players,” Smith said. “I feel like I have built my strength, I have gotten my body right and I’ve got my legs back together. I can do a little bit more. I can shoot better and I’m just really more prepared this year than any other year.”
Smoothing things out
One noteworthy development gleaned from Tuesday’s practice was Guillozet’s improved shooting stroke. The Greenville, Ohio native has seen a steady improvement in his 3-point shooting over the past two seasons –– transforming from a 29 percent 3-point shooter on just 61 attempts as a sophomore to converting a career-best 37 percent on 108 attempts as a junior.
Guillozet’s new shooting motion is more compact as he has worked out the noticeable hitch at the top of the shot –– creating a smoother, more consistent delivery.
“As a shooter, you always want to be as consistent as possible,” Guillozet said of his new shooting mechanics. “I’m keeping my form a little tighter and more consistent. I’ve really just been working on my all-around game –– being more confident, being more explosive, getting in the weight room, getting a ton of shots up, working on some different moves and just getting better all-around.
“Really, (the new shooting motion) was just a lot of reps. A lot of reps getting back to something that just feels comfortable and just rocking with it. I’m not trying to change it too much or think about it too much. If it’s going in, then I’m not going to change it.”
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.