VALDOSTA – A lackluster third quarter saw the Valdosta State women teetering on the brink of a collapse.
That is, until they caught fire.
The No. 21-ranked Blazers (23-4) used a decisive 24-1 fourth-quarter run to trample the West Alabama Tigers (15-13) 72-41 in Tuesday night's Gulf South Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
"They have two all-conference players on their team so we knew it wasn't going to be easy and we knew it was going to be a game of runs," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. "We were just lucky enough, when they made their run, that we followed it up and were able to push it back up."
A steal by Nicole Heyn led to an inside hoop by Kwajelin Farrar to open up a 10-point lead with 7:06 remaining.
The basket set off an offensive barrage by the Blazers that turned the game on its head.
"I feel like we got too fast a little bit in the third and we were trying to score too quickly and we were missing some good shots," Schirmer said. "We talked about getting the ball inside, slow it down and run our offense and we were able to do that. Once we were able to execute and kind of pick apart their defense, we got a huge bucket. That's great from a coaching standpoint because they see if you sit back and execute, we're going to get a good look at the basket so it was great for us."
Senior Delaney Bernard buried two of the Blazers' three 3-pointers during the surge, each basket feeling more enormous than the one before it as The Complex crowd erupted.
Back-to-back steals and layups by India Jordan gave the Blazers a 31-point lead – their largest of the night – with 1:11 to play – propelling the No. 2 seed Blazers into a semifinal matchup with No. 3 seed Lee Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.
"I like the way that we won," Schirmer said. "We had to be gritty. We were struggling a little bit offensively, then to have our seniors step up in a really big way and knock down some really big shots and then have a lot of people contribute, that's what you want to see. You want to see not only a couple of your players play well, you want to see the whole group playing well down the stretch."
The Blazers led 31-16 at halftime, but the lead wouldn't maintain its comfort as the Tigers got hot in the third quarter. The Tigers hit on 61.5% (8 of 13) of their field goals and made their only 3-pointer of the night in the period – outscoring the Blazers 22-17.
Back-to-back baskets by Second Team All-GSC selection Tasza Garrett-Hammett whittled the VSU down to just eight with 56 seconds left in the quarter.
The Tigers cut into the Blazers' lead with canny half-court play, running the pick-and-roll to perfection as their guards lofted beautifully-executed lob passes inside to rolling post players for easy baskets.
With the lead down to single digits, the Blazers found an answer that seemed to stabilize the Blazers just in time for their fourth-quarter surge.
On the next VSU possession, Farrar got the ball deep in the paint and immediately went up to score, drawing a foul from West Alabama's Bria Dent in the process. Farrar, who missed a pair of free throws roughly 4 minutes prior, sank the free throw for the three-point play to push the VSU advantage back to 11 with 30 seconds left in the period.
The Blazers shot 46.4% for the game and 7 of 19 from 3-point range. Defensively, the Blazers held the Tigers under 35% shooting Tuesday, while forcing 27 turnovers that led to 30 points.
After allowing a 30-point night by Garrett-Hammett in the previous meeting Feb. 5, the Blazers held West Alabama's star to 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting with five turnovers Tuesday night.
"They threw some different looks at our ball screen defense and we didn't know, are we switching? Are we high hedging? We got a little bit confused," Schirmer said. "When we called the timeout, we talked about how we've got to communicate this out. No matter what screen they're setting, we've got to make sure we're all on the same page. I thought we did a much better job.
"The other thing we did a good job of was bringing help. We know that they have two all-conference players and we did a better job down the stretch in the fourth, bringing that double and making them pass out and making others make plays."
Heyn poured in a game-high 19 points for the Blazers to go along with six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots in 36 minutes. Farrar, who was named First Team All-GSC with Heyn earlier Tuesday, added 17 points and eight rebounds with two steals in the game.
Bernard, the team's sharpshooter, finished with 14 points – knocking down 4 of 9 triples with two steals to help the Blazers to victory.
"Delaney Bernard has been the heart and soul of our team since she's been here," Schirmer said. "She's been here all three of my years. She was my first recruit I brought in. She's been so important to this program and building this program and to see her have a night like that where we really needed a bucket and she hits two big back-to-back 3s, I couldn't have hoped for a better sendoff for Delaney Bernard."
The Blazers face the Lee Flames for the third time this season in Saturday's semifinal matchup. Lee defeated No. 6 seed Mississippi College 77-54 Tuesday to advance.
VSU defeated Lee 52-51 on a last-second layup by Tamiya Francis back on Feb. 17. Lee took the first matchup 56-45 back on Dec. 13 in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Riding the wave of a nine-game winning streak, Schirmer was asked what she wants to take from Tuesday's first-round win into Saturday.
"The energy," she said. "The energy that we played with tonight, you saw it, every basket was a big basket. We're excited. We're playing with that fire. That fire that's lit for us. This is championship-level basketball right now, so we have to have championship tendencies. To see us come out and be aggressive and have that energy on our bench and the crowd, it was phenomenal. We've got to come out and we've got to be gritty and we've got to get after it. To see them play with that fire and play with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, I was really proud of that."
Elsewhere in the bracket, No. 1 seed Union will face No. 5 seed Delta State.
Union defeated No. 8 seed Montevallo 69-50 behind Jaelencia Williams' 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.
Delta State was the lone lower seed to pull an upset as they knocked off No. 4 seed West Florida 63-51. T’Kyra Hicks (20 pts) and Ke’Vonshaye Stackhouse (15 pts) led the charge for the Lady Statesmen in the win.
Tip-off for the VSU-Lee game is set for 3:15 p.m. ET.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
