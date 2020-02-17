VALDOSTA—Lowndes baseball used two hot-hitting innings to put away Berrien County 8-1.
Lowndes scored three runs in the opening inning, four in the fifth and a lone run in the sixth to defeat the Rebels.
After losing their opening game last week, the Vikings have won their last three games—all while outscoring those teams 23-10.
“Hitting wise there was a little lull in the middle,” head coach Ryan Page said after the game. “We came out on fire. Kids just were ready to play. Did a great job and then we kind of lost focus there for a few innings. Trying to do to much. You’ve got to give the kids credit. They want to hit the ball and do the right things … overall I was very pleased with the approach at the plate.”
The Vikings had a four inning stretch where they were unable to drive any runs home. Ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, the team huddled up. Then the sparks began as they have multiple times during the win streak.
“That was the lack of focus,” Page said about the conversation the team had. “Like I said we started on fire and everything was going good and then all of a sudden you get a little complacent and trying to do too much. All of a sudden the things we teach and our approach to the plate we try to change things because we’ve got a good lead and you feel good about that you’re doing. That’s what kind of bit us for a few innings. Not doing what we should have been doing at the plate.”
With the win, it brings a close to a four day stretch that saw three wins for the Vikings.
And a confidence as they progress through the season.
The next stop is against Loganville on Friday in Atlanta before facing Buford and Grayson on Saturday.
“I’ll take that every week,” Page said about the wins for the program. “I’ll take that all week every week. We’ll leave Friday and go play the donkeys up in Atlanta and that’ll give us a lot better idea of where we’re at. That’s who the kids want to play and that’s what makes me excited.”
