VALDOSTA –– Undefeated through 14 games, Lowndes is preparing for its last test of the season.
The top-ranked Vikings are set to face Preseason No. 1 Marietta (12-2), for the top prize in Georgia high school football.
It’s a reward that has eluded the Vikings for the last 12 years –– especially in recent years, when an undefeated season went down in flames in the second round of the 2017 playoffs or last season, when the Vikings were edged by the eventual champion Milton in the semifinals.
Lowndes turned its pain into passion and is now a win away from its first state championship in more than a decade.
But the Blue Devils have been waiting much longer than that.
Marietta is making its first trip to the championship game since 1967 and has clawed back into the state and national spotlight with seven consecutive victories.
Defensively, Marietta boasts Division I talent and only allows 19.3 points per game for the season. They held Parkview under its points per game average and neutralized one of the top offensive players in the state to advance to the finals.
Offensively, Quarterback Harrison Bailey is a Tennessee commit and has passed for 4,000 yards, 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
His top target has been the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year, Arik Gilbert. Gilbert is an LSU commit that has 1,629 total yards this year and averages 115 receiving yards per game.
Gilbert is joined by receivers Ricky White (Michigan State), Taji Johnson (Boston College) and running back Kimani Vidal (Troy) to make up the most dangerous offense that the Vikings have faced all season.
The key to the Blue Devils' success is Bailey, who has 11,445 passing yards and 114 touchdowns in his career.
He’s a top talent, but Lowndes has topped top talents all season.
“It doesn’t faze us at all,” senior Shawn Martin said on Thursday. “We’ve been playing five stars and four stars this whole year. They’re just people like we are. We’re going to come out and be physical. We’re going to make them play our style of football.”
Martin is apart of a defense that has compiled 762 tackles, 111 tackles for a loss, 77 quarterback hurries, 51 sacks, 38 pass deflections, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles.
“This time of year, it’s one game left,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said. “We always talk about worrying about one game and that’s it. We’re excited for the opportunity but I just want to make sure the kids understand our plan is to go out and do what we normally do.”
If the Lowndes defense can put together its typical performance it’ll allow the offense flexibility.
Against North Gwinnett the Vikings scored 42 first half points and were clicking on all cylinders.
A big part of that offensive explosion was the ability to pass the ball. They haven’t been shy about airing the ball out in recent weeks and have been able to keep teams on their heels.
“They understand the offense,” associate head coach Josh Akers said about the receivers. “They understand what we’re trying to do and they have come a long way. We’ve got four kids who understand that we’re not just trying to run a play but they understand the whole play and how the play whole play works. It helps tremendously.”
In addition to the receivers, sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown has come into his own groove. He has rushed for 1,508 yards and passed for 1,253 yards with 29 touchdowns.
The second-year quarterback has seen a boost in confidence—not only for himself, but for his teammates as well.
“We’ve been playing in big games all year,” Brown said about playing in a state championship. “It’s nothing different. We’re not doing anything extra. Just getting to work, that’s all.”
When the Vikings suit up in the bowels of the renovated Turner Field, a dream will be realized. A dream that has been years in the making.
“It’s been more than just this season,” Martin said about playing in the state championship. “It’s been since we were little kids. It’s like what we planned it out to be. What we thought exactly would happen –– to make it here.”
Lowndes and Marietta are scheduled to face off at 8 p.m. at Georgia State Stadium.
