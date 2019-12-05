VALDOSTA –– “We know what we’re up against, it’s a monster. It’s like the old school video games where you’ve got to face the big bad guy at the end. This is it.”
That’s what Valwood head coach Justin Henderson said about his team's matchup Friday for the GISA AAA State Championship.
The ‘big bad guy’ standing in their way –– John Milledge Academy (12-0).
The Valiants (10-2) set out to play for a state championship this year. Now they’re here.
To get what they want, they’ll have to beat the toughest opponent they’ve seen. The final boss of their video game.
John Milledge does a lot of things right, but they’re specialty is something Valwood has seen time and time again, just not quite at this level.
“They run it, and then they run it more, and then they run it again,” Henderson said. “Amaad Foston, he’s the most talented back I’ve faced since I’ve been at Valwood. He’s got the ability to break tackles, the ability to get in the open grass and out run your guys. He’s a monster, we’re going to have to gang tackle (him). Their line, they move people around –– they basically just beat everybody into submission. If you look at some of their scores, (at) halftime most of those scores are very respectable. Come second half, people have had enough of taking that beating and they would just steamroll everybody.”
Foston is a one-man wrecking crew. He averages 175 yards per game on 9.6 yards per carry. That pace has him at 1,581 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing this season; responsible for over half of his team’s 49 touchdowns this year.
Valwood has had to combat the running game all year and has prevailed time and time again. They’ve adjusted ever since they became fed up with hearing they couldn’t stop the run. Now it seems like all the trials and tribulations have come full circle for Valwood’s defense.
The journey of tough games has prepared them for this, the final boss fight. Now they have one more ‘big bad guy’ to defeat in order to beat the game.
With such a tall task, expect a big game from the line backers manning the middle. Tyler Cross and Bay Moorman are two hard hitters that can cover sideline to sideline. Cross leads the team with 86 tackles while Moorman is right behind him with 80. Both are tone setters that will be needed to contain Foston.
Another big game will be needed from Aalah Brown, but that’s typical for him.
Brown is more than a standout wide receiver, he’s a hawk for a safety that can move towards the edge to apply pressure. He’s third in tackles (71) with four fumble recoveries and three picks. They’ll need him along with defensive end/tight end Harrison Hamsley who’s coming off a player of the game performance last week.
But Valwood is just as challenging offensively as John Milledge, if not more.
“We’ve got explosive players,” Valwood offensive coordinator Israel Troupe said. “I got two great quarterbacks, one’s about to pass for 2,000 yards and one’s about to pass for 1,000 yards, and I don’t think that’s ever happened in program history.”
Starting quarterback Pate Hogan has thrown for 1,833 yards and 13 touchdowns and behind him is Zach Paulk who’s thrown for 910 yards and nine touchdowns. Those two have a tool box full of options to throw to: Brown just put up 166 yards for two touchdowns in the semifinal and speedsters Jaheim James, Michael Tucker, and Javan Wright take attention off of Brown because they can take it the distance too.
Combine them with bulldozer Blaine Cooper and Moorman running out of the back field, Valwood is a lot to handle. But John Milledge averages around four points allowed per game. They went on a five-game shutout streak this year, so they’re not used to letting teams score.
“Seizing every opportunity when we get the ball,” Troupe said about his offensive approach. “I think (John Milledge) is probably the best team we’ve played all year. They’ve got some great athletes on their side of the ball and they’re going to come up and challenge us. I think their D-line is their main strength so we’ve got to block up front and just be sound in everything we do. Don’t let them fool (us), because they do a lot of stunting and blitzing and stuff. Just play our game and execute, I think if we get the ball to our playmakers I think we’ll do great.”
This game should be nothing far from a classic.
Valwood is coming in the championship an underdog for the first time all the season.
They’re battle tested with a will to take on any challenge in front them. Now facing the final boss, will they rise to the occasion again?
The Valiants kickoff against the Trojans for the GISA AAA State Championship this Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at Mercer University in Macon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.