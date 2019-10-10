VALDOSTA –– In a decisive Game 3, the Lowndes Vikettes punched their ticket to the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs –– defeating North Paulding 11-3 in five innings.
Leading 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Lowndes still had work to do to keep the hungry Wolfpack at bay. That is, until junior Tori Hedgecock had her say.
Joiner Merritt led off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kallie Grace Vann –– setting the stage for the dangerous Hedgecock.
Hedgecock, who was intentionally walked on her previous at-bat in the fourth inning, blasted an offering from Wolfpack reliever Meagan Loftis to deep right center field for a two-run homer.
The smash gave the Vikettes all the momentum they needed and took all the wind out of North Paulding's sails.
"It's demoralizing," Thomas said of Hedgecock's home run. "And she's done it all year long. We've asked a lot of her and she's responded. She responded in a big way tonight. As a hitter, it's demoralizing when you don't know if you're gonna hit or not. It's hard to take that approach to an at-bat going, 'Are they gonna walk me or am I gonna get to hit?'"
"She's a great hitter. She's a great competitor and that knock right there, you could just see the wind taken right out of them. It was a hard-hit ball and you could tell it was a demoralizing hit."
From there, the Vikettes' bats became shovels as they looked to bury the Wolfpack.
Loftis walked Lexi Metts, then surrendered a base hit to Madison VanAllen for the Vikettes 10th hit of the game. Starting pitcher Jolee Camp ripped an RBI single to make it a 9-3 Lowndes lead before Loftis issued another walk to Jaylin Johnson to load the bases. Abby Rykard provided the finishing touch as she knocked in a two-run RBI to end the game and send Lowndes into Round 2.
"We always preach, 'How do you respond?'" Thomas said of the late surge. "How do you respond when you get hit? How do you respond when adversity hits? How are you gonna respond? They jumped on us in that fourth inning and all year long, we've preached respond. Respond, respond, respond and we did –– we came out and put up three more (runs). We answered right back and that's what it takes. They got the momentum, we took it right back and then in the fifth, we piled it on so I'm very proud of them."
Lowndes led 2-0 heading into the fourth inning, but North Paulding quickly turned the tide in its favor behind freshman Sanaa Thompson.
Thompson, who uniquely wears No. 72 for the Wolfpack, demolished a pitch from Camp on a solo shot to right field to lead off the inning.
Feeding off Thompson's bat, the Wolfpack came alive as infielder Meadow Villar delivered a base hit followed by Anna Garren reaching on an error that allowed Villar to score to tie the game at 2. Two batters later, the Wolfpack's Jessie Taylor came up with an RBI single off of Camp to give North Paulding a 3-2 lead.
Desperately needing to get herself out of a jam, Camp got Harlie Richardson to fly out and Bella O'Connor to ground out to end the top half of the inning.
The Vikettes got a small drop of momentum in the bottom of the fourth when Merritt was hit by a pitch. Vann dropped a successful sacrifice bunt and Hedgecock was walked to put two Vikettes on with one out. A walk issued to Metts loaded the bases before Brianna Fosdick cracked an RBI double through the gap between second and third to tie the game at 3.
On the ensuing at-bat, VanAllen brought in Hedgecock to pull Lowndes ahead 4-3 and spelling the end for Wolfpack starting pitcher Natalie Haggard. The pitching change by the Wolfpack didn't slow down the Vikings as Camp's RBI single pushed the Lowndes lead to 5-3. Loftis walked Johnson to load the bases before a wild pitch to Rykard allowed Metts to score for a 6-3 Vikettes lead.
The Vikettes notched three of their 12 hits in the first inning as Fosdick had a base hit followed by Metts reaching on a passed ball. VanAllen had two-run RBI single that made it a 2-0 Vikettes advantage. Shortly thereafter, Camp had a double for the Vikettes' third hit but Lowndes couldn't capitalize further as Johnson flew out and Rykard popped up to end the inning.
"You've got to give (North Paulding) credit now –– they traveled four hours down here in a hostile environment and they played hard," Thomas said. "They fought. They pushed us to Game 3 and they gave us all we wanted in Game 3. Credit to their pitcher (Haggard) –– I bet she threw 250 pitches in the past two days.
"But you know what? Our kids fight. Our kids fight and that's what we did tonight. We got the base-runners we needed, got the big hits at the end, so this was a great all-around game."
UP NEXT
Lowndes moves on to face Parkview Oct. 16-17 in Round 2 of the Class 7A state playoffs. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight.
