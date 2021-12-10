VALDOSTA – A win and they're in.
The No. 5 Valdosta State Blazers (11-1) host the No. 9 Colorado School of Mines Orediggers (12-1) Saturday with a berth in the NCAA Division II National Championship game on the line.
For the Blazers, a win Saturday would put them in the national championship game for the sixth time in school history.
"I'm very excited, very proud of them," VSU head football coach Gary Goff said during his weekly press conference Wednesday. "They enjoy competing. They love one another, they love this team, they loved what they've accomplished, but they're definitely not satisfied yet so that's a lot of fun to be a part of."
Last week, Mines held off the Angelo State Rams 34-26 to advance to the NCAA semifinals for the first time in program history.
Orediggers running back Michael Zeman ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and added a pair of catches with one touchdown last week. Zeman has rushed for 1,503 yards and 21 touchdowns on the year. Junior quarterback John Matocha completed 13 of 24 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns against the Rams.
Against Angelo State's defense, ranked No. 5 in the country, the Orediggers had 371 total yards and scored 34 points – more than double the Rams' season average. Defensively, Mines held Angelo State to 3-of-13 on third downs.
Mines has eight interceptions over its last three games with five coming in the playoffs.
"They're extremely disciplined. They play extremely hard," Goff said of Mines. "They're not going to make any mistakes on either side of the ball. They like to crowd the line of scrimmage, which makes your run game a challenge. But, I think at this point, no matter who you're playing, you're going to play a really good football team.
"I know our fanbase isn't very familiar with Colorado School of Mines. They've been a really good program for a long time. It's going to be a different challenge for us, but very similar to last week with Bowie State. They're a very, very good team and disciplined."
Like Bowie State, Mines fields a fierce pass rush as the Orediggers lead the country in sacks with 52. They rank 12th in the country against the run and sixth in rushing yards allowed per game.
Offensively, the Orediggers are 10th in the country in scoring offense at 39.2 points per game.
"They're going to have seven guys on the line of scrimmage all day long," Goff said of the Mines pass rush. "They like to bring a lot of different pressure, they like a lot of twists and slants by the D-line and they play extremely hard. Our offensive line is going to have to be locked in to their assignments and their protection calls. (Durham) is going to have to continue to do his thing too. When he's got a guy open downfield, make sure he throws a strike. When he's got a running lane, make sure he takes it. We've thrown a lot at our offense all week long up front and made it really hard on them, so hopefully Saturday it's a little bit easier."
Goff said his team has emphasized ball security all week in preparation for a Mines team that wants to force turnovers.
"Their defense is really good – they're sound," Goff said. "And then offensively, they're very efficient. They're methodical in how they move the ball down the field. They've had many games this year where they've rushed over 50 times. Again, I'd assume that they want to control the line of scrimmage, control the ball and try to keep us on the sideline."
VSU eliminated No. 10 Bowie State by a score of 41-17 last week.
Despite their running game being neutralized by the Bulldogs, the Blazers found success in the passing game as they put up 533 yards of total offense.
Junior quarterback Ivory Durham went 22 of 32 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Graduate student wide receivers Brian Saunds finished with 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns while Lio'undre Gallimore caught three for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Bulldogs to 221 total yards in the game.
Coming into last week’s game, Bowie State averaged nearly 186 yards rushing per game led by Harlon Hill Trophy finalist Calil Wilkins’ 1,260 yards rushing on the season. The Blazers shut down the Bulldogs' rushing attack – allowing just 72 yards on the ground, with 62 coming from Wilkins on 15 carries.
"It's been great," Goff said of his team's ability to win in different ways throughout the season. "I don't know if I've ever been a part of a team that could have three 1,000-yard rushers, two 1,000-yard receivers and a quarterback that's thrown for over 3,600 yards. ... It's really good. I think our offensive line has done a great job of creating those running lanes we've needed and then pass protecting when we need to throw the ball downfield. Having a balanced attack like that, I think, is why we've had so much success. We've got so many different guys that have had such a phenomenal season."
The winner of Saturday's game will face the winner of the other semifinal game between Shepherd and Ferris State in next week's Division II national championship at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.
The national semifinals will air live on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern Time.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.