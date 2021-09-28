CHULA – If the next two years are like this, area softball fans are in for a treat. Tiftarea Academy clinched the best record Monday night of GISA Region 3's Class AAA teams, 1-0, after a tremendous pitching duel between Pyper McCard and Camden Anders.
McCard struck out 11 hitters, Anders fanned nine. McCard gave up four hits, Anders allowed three. A single pitch decided the outcome.
Isabel Fernandez chopped an 0-1 offering over the left field fence for the first home run of her Tiftarea career.
The rest of the way, Anders was nearly completely lights out, allowing only a double to Ali Strenth in the fourth and a walk to McCard in the seventh. Valwood also had an error.
McCard, however, was even more stingy. After gaining the lead, she permitted two hits to Graceigh Booth. No other Lady Valiants reached base over the last four frames and Booth was stranded at first both times.
Booth tripled to right with two outs in the first. McCard ended Valwood's best chance to score with a strikeout.
Heidi Vu had a third inning single with one out, but Valwood was unable to get a runner in scoring position after Vu was forced out at second on a throw from Madi Hartsfield to Fernandez.
Valwood tested Tiftarea twice on the field in the sixth and both times the Lady Panthers stepped up to preserve the win. Elli Bryan fielded a bunt in front of the plate and threw out the runner. One batter later, McCard popped out of the circle to grab a slow roller and made a diving tag for an out. Head coach Rob Flick was still amazed after the game that McCard made such an athletic play.
Flick said he had been working with Bryan on her stance behind the plate, making her quicker to field anything in front of her. He said he has been telling Bryan that someone is going to bunt.
Tiftarea improves to 12-1 with the victory. The loss was only the third of the year for Valwood. Two have been to Tiftarea.
The Lady Panthers were to travel Tuesday to Southland Academy. They will have home games Thursday against Westwood and next Monday against Brookwood. The Brookwood contest will be Senior Night.
