Farrar earns prestigious GSC Top Ten accolades; Finalist for Commissioner's Trophy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Valdosta State women's basketball graduate student Kwajelin Farrar earned the prestigious Gulf South Conference Top Ten honors this season and named finalist for the Commissioner's Trophy, announced Monday by the league office.
This award recognizes the top five male and top five female student-athletes for their athletic, academic and extracurricular achievement during the 2021-22 academic year. The top male and female from each group of honorees will be awarded the Commissioner's Trophy, which is the conference's most elite award in June.
The "Top Ten" are selected with the assistance of an advisory committee representing the Athletic Directors, Senior Woman Administrators, Sports Information Directors, Faculty Athletics Representatives, and Presidents from randomly selected GSC schools, which makes a recommendation to the Commissioner, who has the final decision.
The female Top Ten winners are Farrar (Valdosta State, Basketball); Anele Komani (West Alabama, Soccer); Celine Ritter (Lee, Cross Country/Track & Field); Johanna Wistokat (Christian Brothers, Cross Country/Track & Field); and Emma Young (Mississippi College, Soccer).
The male Top Ten winners are Brian Saunds (Valdosta State, Football); Beck Burnette (Lee, Golf); Andrew Elkins (Auburn Montgomery, Soccer); Zach Hancock (Alabama Huntsville, Track & Field); and Gabe Poulin (Mississippi College, Cross Country/Track & Field).
Farrar is the 22nd different VSU student-athlete to earn GSC Top Ten honors in school history and 12th different female student-athlete at VSU. She is the first Blazer honoree since former softball standout Logan Hill earned the honor in 2019-20.
The Commissioner's Trophy, will be announced on Thursday, June 2 in Pensacola, Fla., and is annually recognizes athletic, academic and extracurricular achievement and is awarded to the top overall male and female student-athletes. This award is one of the most prestigious prizes in all of Division II and the most significant individual honor the league presents. It was first awarded in 1975 and honored the outstanding male student-athlete in the conference. In 1983, when the league officially began conducting women's championships, the GSC began honoring its outstanding female student-athletes as well.
Former Blazer men's basketball standout Clay Guillozet earned the Commissioner's Trophy in 2020. He became the ninth different Blazer to win the Commissioner's Trophy and 13th overall. VSU, Delta State and former league member North Alabama all are tied for the most selections in league history. Bridgette Moore (Women's Basketball, 1985-87), Chris Hatcher (Football, 1993-95), Morgan Faulk (Johnson) (Softball, 2011-2013) and Courtney Albritton (Softball, 2013-2015) all earned the Commissioner's Trophy twice for VSU.
Farrar, a native of Grovetown, Ga., capped an outstanding two-year career for the red and black. She became just the seventh Lady Blazer to earn WBCA First Team All-America honors in program history in 2020-21, and she earned first team honors again in 2021-22. Farrar is the third Lady Blazer to earn the honor multiple times, Susan Taylor (1978-79) and Shannon Williams (1988-90). The elite list includes; Carol Chason (1979), Janice Washington (1984), Candance Fincher (1987) and Dawn Wynn (1995), along with Farrar, Taylor and Williams. Prior to the formation of the WBCA, it was called Kodak All-America and Chason and Taylor were Kodak First Team All-America selections.
Along with the those mentioned above, Sue Ann Christie, who played for VSU from 1974-78, Diedre Williams (1992-96), Kathy Kennedy (1993-97), Tracy Sprolden (1997-2001), Carley Kuhns (Peterson) (2004-08), Brittany Ferguson (2010-2012) and Madi Mitchell (2015-2018) also earned WBCA All-America honors. They were either second team, third team or honorable mention during their time in Titletown.
This season, Farrar earned VSU Female Student-Athlete of the Year honors, Gulf South Conference First Team honors, GSC All-Tournament honors, Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) First Team All-Region and NCAA South Region Tournament Most Valuable Player honors. She played in all 32 games with 30 starts for the Lady Blazers, helping the team to a 26-6 record, matching the most wins in a season since 2007-08. She led the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and rebounding at 8.0 per contest. Farrar went 203 of 360 from the field (.564), made 66 free throws and one 3-pointer. Farrar dished out 54 assists, recorded 33 steals and had a team-high 24 blocks. Farrar led the team with eight double-doubles for the year, including a season-high 16 rebounds against Benedict (1/26/22) and a season-high 23 points against Shorter (12/11/21). She scored a career-high 473 points this season.
Farrar finished third in the GSC in field goal attempts (360), while her 203 made field goals is good for 31st nationally and tops in the league. She finished third in the GSC in field goal percentage (.564) for 16th nationally. Farrar was third in the GSC in offensive rebounds per game (3.6) for 41st nationally, while she was fourth in the GSC in total rebounds (255). Farrar finished fifth in the GSC in blocked shots (24).
For her stand out career at both VSU and South Carolina Aiken, she played in 141 games and scored 2,121 career points for a 14.9 average. She made 897 field goals for her career in 1,577 attempts for a .569 field goal percentage. She recorded 1,379 rebounds for a 9.8 average, while recording 175 assists, 118 steals and 190 blocks. Among active career leaders in the NCAA, Farrar is fifth in D2 in points, third in rebounds, fourth in 2,000 points & 1,000 rebounds, second in field goals made in D2 and fifth among all divisions. She finished her career with 64 double-doubles for fourth in D2 and fifth in all divisions.
Academically, Farrar will graduate with a master's degree in Communication from VSU and carried a 3.22 grade-point average at VSU. She earned GSC All-Academic honors in 2022 and GSC Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.
