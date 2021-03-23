Farrar becomes 7th Lady Blazer to earn WBCA First Team All-America accolades

ATLANTA – Valdosta State women's basketball graduate student Kwajelin Farrar was named a Women's Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-America selection, announced Tuesday by the organization. Farrar becomes the first VSU first team WBCA All-America selection since 1995.
She joins an elite list of former Lady Blazers who have been named WBCA All-America over the years. Farrar is the seventh Lady Blazer to earn WBCA All-America first team honors and the 14th overall WBCA All-America honoree from VSU. Prior to the formation of the WBCA, Carol Chason (1979) and Susan Taylor (1978-1979) earned First Team Kodak All-America honors for the Lady Blazers. Janice Washington (1984), Candance Fincher (1987), Shannon Williams (1988-1990) and Dawn Wynn (1995) were the other first team honorees prior to Farrar.
Along with the those mentioned above, Sue Ann Christie, who played for VSU from 1974-78, Diedre Williams (1992-96), Kathy Kennedy (1993-97), Tracy Sprolden (1997-2001), Carley Kuhns (Peterson) (2004-08), Brittany Ferguson (2010-2012) and Madi Mitchell (2015-2018) also earned WBCA All-America honors. They were either second team, third team or honorable mention during their time in Titletown.
As a graduate transfer to VSU this season from University of South Carolina Aiken, Farrar, a native of Grovetown, Ga., had an outstanding campaign as she was named GSC East Division Player of the Year and named to the East Division First Team All-GSC. Farrar made an immediate impact for the Lady Blazers as she scored a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds in her first game in a Lady Blazer uniform in the season-opener against West Georgia. Farrar went on to record 11 double-doubles for the year and had 16 games in double figures, including the final five games of the season. She scored over 20 points three times. Farrar was named to both the GSC All-Tournament Team and the NCAA Division II South Region All-Tournament Team.
She finished the season leading the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Farrar was 134 of 226 from the field for a 59.3 average from the floor for ninth nationally and second in the GSC. Her 134 field goals made were good for fourth in the GSC and 35th nationally, while her 11 double-doubles put her tenth nationally and third in the league. Farrar finished her season averaging 4.4 offensive rebounds per game for eighth nationally and second in the league, while she was finished 19th nationally and third in the GSC in total rebounds with 214. Her 9.7 rebounds per game put her 33rd nationally and sixth in the league. She had a team-high 23 blocks for the season in 22 games played and 22 starts.
She was one of two student-athletes from the Gulf South Conference named All-America as Christian Brothers' Brynne Lytle also was honored.
In addition, VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer was named finalist for the United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year. Schirmer led VSU to a GSC East Division regular season title and a second round berth in the NCAA South Regional this season, defeating rival Lee in the first round and falling in heartbreaking fashion to eventual regional champion Lander, 63-60. The Lady Blazers were 18-4 overall and 16-2 in GSC play. For her two years at VSU, Schirmer is 36-15 overall and 26-12 in league play.
WBCA honored Drury head coach Amy Eagan as National Coach of the Year, while her student-athlete Paige Robinson was named National Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.