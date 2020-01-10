VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State’s men’s basketball team overcame a “dark” start to pick up their fourth consecutive victory, 99-81.
After the lights were cut off for pregame player introductions, they stayed off –– leaving the gym dimly lit for about 10 minutes prior to tip-off.
This caused a delay and when the game started Mississippi College got out to a 5-2 advantage.
Head coach Mike Helfer called a quick timeout to get his team on track.
Out of the huddle, the Blazers got out to the races and used 15 steals to down the Choctaws.
Darrell Jones logged a career-high 27 points in the win and Cam Hamilton added 15 points and six of VSU’s steals off the bench.
“Our guys are really taking pride on the defensive end,” head coach Mike Helfer said after the game. “They’re just taking pride in making everybody work for every shot and every point that you get. I’ve told them let’s be great defensively. Get everybody playing and buy in and see what happens.”
The Blazers have used defense to turn into the highest scoring team in the conference. It was on full display with nine different players scoring a basket and five of them getting into double-figures.
With the win, the Blazers turn their attention to the team that eliminated them from the GSC tournament last season, Delta State.
“I think our players remember it, our crowd remembers it, everybody remembers it,” Helfer said on the loss against the Statesmen. “We played in the baseball conference championship. It’s just become a great rivalry in general. People look at the schedule and say ‘Oh, Delta State is coming’. I think that people will look at it and hopefully come Saturday at 4 p.m. We’re going to need everybody.”
Mississippi College 77
VSU women 64
The VSU Lady Blazers fell 77-64 to the Mississippi Choctaws to end their five-game winning streak on Thursday.
The Choctaws outshot VSU in all shooting categories –– shooting 50% from the floor, 59.9% from deep and 66.7% from the line.
“They were hitting a lot of shots,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. “They were knocking down shots. They’re only averaging like three 3-point makes a game but they hit 11 tonight. Hats off to them they came to compete. “
The loss ended a streak that saw the Lady Blazers plow through competition and helped earn Kayla Bonilla player of the week honors.
Bonilla had 10 points and four assists in the game but it was Cheray Saunders with a team-high 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Blazers.
The work doesn’t get any easier with No. 16 Delta State coming to town on Saturday.
For Schirmer, the team needs to get back to what won them the five previous games.
“It’s going to be a tough feat for us,” Schirmer said about facing Delta State. “We’ve got to refocus. We can’t let a loss knock us off of what we were doing. We had a five game winning streak coming into this game, we’ve got to get back to a 1-0 start and build from there.”
The Lady Statesmen and Lady Blazers will tip-off at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the VSU P.E. Complex.
