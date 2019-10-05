To whom much is given, much is required.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act Sept. 30, a bill that would allow college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals, sponsorships, autographs and other avenues.
To that, I say, it's about time.
During the 2016-17 school year, the NCAA reached $1 billion in revenue. Now, in the midst of the 2019-20 school year, the NCAA is a $14 billion industry.
Amid reports of the bill being signed, many have spoken out against the idea. The general consensus among those not in favor is that getting a scholarship and an education is enough.
To that, I ask, why are so many people against athletes making money?
More importantly, why aren't more people pocket-watching what NCAA Division I coaches make?
Alabama coach Nick Saban made $8.3 million in 2018 and in the SEC alone, there are multiple coaches making at least $1 million for their services.
Simply put, if coaches can make millions to do their jobs, then why can't the players they preside over get a cut?
The Fair Pay to Play Act, which won't go into effect until 2023, would allow players to hire agents but doesn't require schools to pay student-athletes directly.
With all the money generated by schools in the form of television deals, sponsorships and the like, I believe student-athletes should get a piece of the pie. Without players, coaches wouldn't be worth millions of dollars. Coaches like Saban, arguably the greatest college football coach of all-time, should be compensated for their impact not just on the field but in their players' lives. But in fairness, without great players coaches don't get a chance to build the legacy Saban has created at Alabama.
Don't get me wrong. I'm not suggesting that college student-athletes should be millionaires. But there's a whole term that directly plays into this narrative: Broke college student.
Outside of players lucky enough to be full scholarship, there are plenty of broke and hungry college athletes playing for high-level college programs.
But I don't hear any stories of Saban or Jim Harbaugh at Michigan starving and pinching pennies while they roam the sidelines on Saturdays.
There are many loose ends the NCAA will have to tie if more states join California in passing similar legislation. For example, what will the new definition of "amateur" be? Players have long been prohibited from hiring agents or accepting items or money while in school.
Will the NCAA become the Wild West? Schools with more money than others could start doing more to ensure they get the recruits they want. Would those methods still be illegal under Fair Pay to Play?
What about women's sports or less popular sports at schools across the country? Where do they fit in?
All of these questions must be answered by the NCAA when this new law takes effect.
In 2009, former UCLA national champion basketball player Ed O'Bannon filed an antitrust class action lawsuit against the NCAA that challenged the use of images and likenesses of athletes to be used for commercial gain. O'Bannon argued that players should be entitled to financial compensation for the NCAA making money off of their image and likeness once they graduate.
When the NCAA appealed O'Bannon's lawsuit in 2014, the court stated that "To preserve the character and quality of the game, athletes must not be paid."
College athletics are not the same as they were 10, 20 or 30 years ago. College football and college basketball are multi-million dollar institutions now and everyone seems to be making money except the student-athletes and that's wrong.
It's time to show them the money.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
