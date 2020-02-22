VALDOSTA—The Valdosta State men’s basketball team scored nearly 50 second half points and beat West Alabama 75-67 on Saturday for Senior Day.
Clay Guillozet scored 18 points, Bryce Smith and Imoras Agee scored 16 a piece and Darrell Jones added 13 to pace the Blazers.
The newly budded rivalry kept its competitive edge from wire to wire, with 18 different lead changes and eight ties.
In the first half West Alabama was able to pull in front of the Blazers as Darrell Jones found himself in foul trouble and had to exit the game.
Without Jones on the floor, the Tiger used their size advantage to effect shots defensively and
score baskets in the paint on offense.
Combined with LaJuan Hardy’s relentless play, UWA was able to take a three point advantage into the half.
Out of the break, VSU would start to settle defensively and were able to score off of the turnovers that were created.
After a few made shots, VSU had the lead and the Tigers found themselves getting called for repeated fouls.
Those foul calls combined with fans constant interaction with the players started to chip away at the Tiger’s focus.
It was the needed boost that pushed VSU across the finish line.
VSU coasted through the final minutes of the game and were able to leave as victors of 15 consecutive games.
It wasn’t the big win that fans have grown accustomed to at the ‘Plex, but it’s the type of win that the Blazers needed just before playoffs.
“That’s a big win,” Jones said after the game. “We needed that one. We were down and really battling with them the whole game. Then the last five to ten minutes we really separated from them and that’s what we needed to show we can do.”
There was more of the same from fellow senior, Guillozet.
“I mean, we needed it,” Guillozet added. “It’s good. We love to win big but being able to win the tight games like this prepares us. We know this is the way tournament ball is going be. Each and every game is going to be grind it out game like this.”
Guillozet, Jones, Smith and Tyler Edwards were honored prior to tip-off for the last regular season home game.
For head coach Mike Helfer, these players will always be special.
They’re a great bunch of seniors because they’re all different,” Helfer said about the senior class. “They’re all valuable. They’re all tremendous kids. I’ll miss this group. I don’t miss any group more than the next but this is a special group that’s really stepped into leadership role after playing with Beau (Justice) last year. This group has really stepped it up and I’m proud of them.”
The Blazers will face West Florida on Thursday before closing out the season against Auburn Montgomery on Saturday.
UWA Women 76
Lady Blazers 67
Valdosta State women’s basketball dropped a home conference game against West Alabama 76-67 on Saturday.
The Lady Blazers led 24-13 after the first quarter, but were outscored 63-43 over the next three periods in the loss.
Foul trouble and a short bench plagued the Lady Blazers as they lost a crucial game in the playoff race. VSU was without Germani Abram and had to go with an adjusted lineup due to foul trouble for Cheray Saunders.
“We had our second leading scorer in foul trouble,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said about the swing by the Tigers in the game. “When she’s out we struggle offensively a little bit and also defensively they were able to get going. I thought they shot lights out. They’re a team that does not shoot a lot of threes. There are two players that haven’t made a three all season and they hit some tonight so credit to them for being able to come out and being able to play.”
UWA out-rebounded VSU 43-35 and used a physical playing style in the contest.
Two days after scoring 25 bench points, the Lady Blazers only scored two points off the bench against the Tigers.
“No matter what the circumstances are we’ve got to step up and we’ve got to play,” Schirmer said about the team’s mentality coming into the contest. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re doing our job and try to manage what we can manage. That’s what we tried to do tonight. I thought we came out early and were doing that and then when they started exploiting us a little bit inside we didn’t have and answer for that.”
The Lady Blazers are in the thick of the playoff race and are trying to secure one of the last three spots.
To do that they’ll essentially need two road wins.
“We’re looking to come out and play better basketball,” Schirmer said about the upcoming games. “Sometimes as a coaching staff we can overthink it but we’ve got to come out and play better. We shot 31 percent and 20 percent from three and we’re missing wide open layups. We’ve got to be able to hit those. We’ve got to get together, regroup and figure out how we’re going to make this push.”
The Lady Blazers will finish the regular season against West Florida and Auburn Montgomery who have a combined conference record of 8-29.
