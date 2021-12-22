'Extremely surprised': VSU AD Reinhard talks Goff's sudden exit, Blazers' title game run

VALDOSTA – Fresh off of a 58-17 loss to Ferris State in the NCAA Division II national championship over the weekend, the Valdosta State football team was hit with the sudden news of head coach Gary Goff departing for the head job at McNeese State.
The Valdosta Daily Times caught up with VSU Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard to get his thoughts on Goff's surprise exit and the Blazers' run to their sixth national championship game.
First things first, not even 24 hours after losing the national championship game, your head coach leaves for McNeese State. What was the process of how you got the news?
HR: "I literally did not know. I don't think anybody knew. After we got back to the hotel late – it was 1:30 Sunday morning – I was actually back up in my room and Gary texted me and asked if I could come down and see him. I was getting ready for bed, so I threw some clothes on and went down there. I thought there had been a situation with the hotel or something, and that's when he told me that McNeese State had reached out to him and that he was going to go. So we talked 15 or 20 minutes and that's how it came down. People have asked me was I surprised. Absolutely. I was extremely surprised."
With that whole situation, did he tell anyone he was going to talk to another school or was it something that was completely out of the blue?
HR: "No, it was completely out of the blue. I did not hear anything from McNeese State. I didn't know anything about the situation until Gary asked to meet with me after the game.
Given that Goff is a VSU alum and a former VSU player and he was able to come on and have some success, what was the impact he had on the program here in such a short period of time?
HR: "I'm disappointed that he's not going to be here anymore. Gary, for us, was a really good fit. Gary is obviously a very, very good football coach but Gary had a really good view of things off the field. As an athletic administrator, I appreciated that and valued it. To be honest with you, I can find somebody to coach football. There's lot of great football coaches, but being a football coach nowadays is more than just the Xs and Os on the field. Those are the kind of the things that I lost a lot of sleep about Saturday night. I've got to go out and find somebody to try to replace a lot of those things that he brought to us – not necessarily on the football field, it's an extension of the football field. I'll say, Gary's a little bit unique in that area when it comes to football coaches and those are some things that I value and those are some intangibles that I'm sure McNeese State found to be interesting and enticing. Those are the types of things I'm going to be working to replicate as much as possible."
Looking ahead now, you have to try to identify candidates to be your next head football coach. What qualities are you looking for in the next head coach of your football program?
HR: "It really hasn't changed from when I came to Valdosta State 30 years ago. I need somebody that understands that Valdosta's a very competitive market. We have to win, but in Valdosta, you have to do a little bit more than just win. It's incredibly important to me that we take care of our student-athletes. People say, well what are you looking for? Part of it, and it sounds trite, I look for coaches that I would want my son or daughter to play for. Then, again, in today's age football coaches have to be part administrators. That's part of the game now so I need somebody that understands the role. You've got the university president, the athletic director, the football coaches – along with university advancement, those are all major fundraising positions at the university. It's more than just an Xs and Os position, but you also have to know the Xs and Os to be able to be that kind of person that's going to try to get us to that seventh national championship appearance and hopefully a fifth national championship."
A lot of people have been throwing this out there on social media. Would you entertain Urban Meyer, given that he is a free agent now?
HR: "Yeah, I think it's probably fair to say that Urban Meyer's probably not going to be our next head coach at Valdosta State [laughs]."
Lastly, given what the team has accomplished – in 2018, the Blazers win it all; 2019, you bow out early, then 2020 was the COVID year. This year, you make the national championship game. What's your assessment of that and the success you've had lately?
HR: "I think, the last three quarters of the national championship game aside, this was a heck of a year. It was a heck of a year. In the big picture, we were one of two teams left – after it's all done – playing for the national championship. And we lost to a team that is a really good football team and on Saturday night, was a really, really good football team and we didn't play particularly well. I'm very proud of this team. I'm very proud of this team because you're still coming out of that crazy, whacked up '20 year when we didn't play football. We played football this year and we made it to the national championship game. Would we have liked to have won? Heck yeah, but hey, we were there and we were there for the sixth time in school history.
"I tell people all the time that I know so many incredibly talented athletic directors who will go through their entire career and never have one of their teams play for a national championship. To be able to have that, to be able to have our student-athletes experience it, even though at some point the fact that we lost the ballgame is probably going to become a lot more secondary to the fact of...man, what a great experience! We were there. Those four days in McKinney, being treated like we were at the Rose Bowl or something like that, that will be something that those guys remember for the rest of their lives."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
