Extra two weeks helpful for Wildcats

VALDOSTA – The Georgia High School Association's decision to start the 2020 football season two weeks later than previously scheduled on Sept. 4 benefits all teams, says Valdosta coach Rush Propst.
Instead of some scrimmages being scheduled as early as Aug. 7, just four days after teams are slated to begin practices in full pads, the calendar gets backed up two weeks. Scrimmages will now be played on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.
The unanimous decision made on Monday impacts the Wildcats greatly. Propst wasn't hired until mid-April and didn't meet with his team and coaching staff for the first time until June 8.
“It does help, I'm not going to sit there and deny that it doesn't, but at the same token, I think it affects everybody. I think everybody's been behind. I think when you shut down as much as we shut down in a time that we shut down from March 13 to June 8, I think it was detrimental to our players' overall health of being a football player,” Propst said. “I think that's the narrative. A football player has a certain level of conditioning, strength, stamina that needs to be maintained and there's a plateau of where you start in the offseason. There's a plateau to reach before next year. When that was disrupted, disrupted for three months, it puts all athletes at risk to play the sport.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic suspended all spring sports activities in mid-March, but ultimately were canceled when schools were closed for the rest of the spring semester. Coaches weren't allowed to meet with their players face to face. Spring practices were canceled.
Since beginning summer conditioning workouts on June 8, coaches have been playing catch-up in trying to prepare their teams for a potential season under strict guidelines mandated by the GHSA.
“When you lose that months of training, practice, pre-practice, things that we lost, it's just detrimental to the athlete. I think that the two extra weeks only helps the athlete get to the plateau he's trying to get to. Will the athlete of 2020 in the fall be as conditioned as the athlete in 2019? No, they will not. Even the two extra weeks won't get you there, but it will dang sure help,” Propst said.
