The Valdosta Wildcats struggled for a half against Warner Robins before righting themselves just in time for a 28-25 comeback win last Friday night.
The ‘Cats look to move to 2-0 when they face Tift County at Brodie Field tonight at 7:30.
Allow me to make a few Extra Points:
1) Three-headed monster out wide
Much has been made of Valdosta’s collection of talent at wide receiver and rightfully so. The trio of Tajh Sanders, Javonte Sherman and Aalah Brown is arguably the best group in the state.
Against Warner Robins, they showed why.
Sanders, a four-star newcomer from Colquitt County, was excellent in the opener with seven catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Sherman caught three balls for 85 yards and caught a critical two-point conversion with 8:25 left that tied the game at 25 after the ‘Cats rallied from a 13-3 deficit. While Brown had three catches for 23 yards, his biggest contribution came on special teams as he exploded for a 50-yard kickoff return that set up Sanders’ game-tying touchdown grab.
“I just think these receivers have a set of skills,” Valdosta head coach Rush Propst said after the game. “Sherman, Tajh Sanders is a phenomenal player and he’s a four-star for a reason. Aalah Brown is a gamer. We’ve just got to find that fourth receiver. We just don’t have that guy right now, but we’ve got four backs and five good linemen. We’ll get there.”
2) The debut of Jake Garcia
Valdosta’s heralded senior quarterback Jake Garcia bounced back from about as poor a start as a quarterback could have in their first game. The La Habra (Calif.) transfer finished the game with respectable numbers: 22-of-34, 332 yards and two touchdowns. However, he was responsible for three turnovers –– two fumbles and an interception –– and struggled to maneuver in the pocket throughout the game.
According to Propst, simplifying the offense for Garcia and giving him easier reads was key in the team finally finding a rhythm in the second half.
“We were just so out of rhythm and just had so many bad things happen to us,” Propst said of the offense in the first half. “We’ve just got to do a better job of simplifying things for him early. The kid’s only been practicing...not even two weeks, about a week and a half.
The ‘Cats uptempo offense is going to take some time for Garcia. The delay of game penalties and false starts that plagued the team in the opener should subside. The ‘Cats were still able to get off 34 snaps in the first half, which is right on par with where Propst wants it every game this season. If the offensive line can buy Garcia some time, the offense will start clicking like many believe it will.
“Our goal is 72 snaps a game,” Propst said. “This a very complex offense. Very complex. It’s been the best offense in Alabama. It set records over there. We came to Georgia and did the exact same thing. There’s a lot to it. When you look at that play card, it’s thick. Still, I think (Garcia) has about 30% of it in his brain right now. That’s it. We’re going to have to take baby steps with Jake.”
3) ‘Cats defense bows its neck
Trailing 13-3 at halftime, the ‘Cats needed to find a way to crawl back in against the Demons.
The offense warmed up and found a groove. The defense did a great job of containing Demons quarterback Jalen Addie, who finished 11-of-20 for 168 yards with a touchdown, but dealt with heavy pressure from the ‘Cats down the stretch.
“Defensively, we’re thin in some places, but we came to play,” Propst said. “I really liked the way we finished the game putting pressure on the passer. I don’t think they had a lot of time to throw the football, especially from about the 8-minute mark of the fourth quarter on. They didn’t have anywhere to go with the ball.”
4) Unofficial vs. official
Last week’s 28-25 win was unofficially the 300th career win for Propst. Officially, Propst now sits at 296 career wins due to four games that were forfeited during the coach’s time at Hoover in 2007.
5) What to expect from Tift
The ‘Cats visit the rival Blue Devils, who were lightly shut out 7-0 by Crisp County last week.
Based on the season before, Crisp County was no slouch. The Cougars finished 11-4 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-3A in 2019. However, for a Region 1-7A perennial power, the loss looks bad for head coach Ashley Anders and company.
The Blue Devils are coming off a 3-7 season last year and a bad loss to a non-region to start 2020 turns up the heat on the seat of Anders to right the ship.
If Valdosta is able to clean up the litany of mistakes they made last week, as well as protect Garcia and run the ball, things could get ugly quickly for the Blue Devils.
“When you trail the whole game and then finally find a way to tie it with (8:25) to go, that’s the turning point,” Propst said. “We made a lot of crucial mistakes –– a kickoff return, we’ve got to look at our personnel and make sure we’ve got the right people in there. It reminded me of a first game scrimmage. That’s how many mistakes were made. They always say you make your best improvement from Game 1 to Game 2, but that’s after having a scrimmage game, too. I’ll probably see the most improvement after Tift County. into the Bainbridge game.”
Speaking of running the ball, Propst was unhappy with his team’s ineffectiveness running the ball last week. Thirty-two carries for 35 yards won’t get it done against the level of competition the ‘Cats will see over the next six weeks.
“I’m a little disappointed with how we weren’t able to run the football,” Propst said. “We’ve got to do a better job of running the football. If we don’t run the football, we’re not going to win games. It’s not all drop back and throw. We’ve got four backs...I’ve never had four backs that I thought could win games for us and we do. We’ve got to get them the football, but to get them the football, you’ve got to be able to get movement up front.”
The ‘Cats are 74-16-2 all-time against the Blue Devils. After losing to Tift County 24-10 in 2018, the ‘Cats defeated the Blue Devils 37-0 last season.
Ticket info: All seats for this game will be general admission and tickets are $10 each. Tickets went on sale Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street. The ticket office will be open today from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tift County requires that every visitor wear a mask as they enter their stadium. Additionally, they do not allow live streaming.
As a reminder, student season tickets also went on sale Tuesday, September 8, at the Wildcat Ticket Office. The student season ticket packet includes five (5) home game tickets and are $25 a set. Parents can purchase the tickets for their student(s). Valdosta High School will provide a complete, current list of all students enrolled in grades 9 - 12 to the ticket office for student verification since the ticket sales will not be done on campus.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.