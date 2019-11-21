Extra Points: Valdosta rolls into 2nd round matchup at Johns Creek

The Valdosta Wildcats go on the road for the first time this postseason against the Johns Creek Gladiators tonight in Alpharetta. The 'Cats picked up win No. 9 of the season in a 45-9 blowout win against the Lakeside Evans Panthers last week.
Here are my latest musings on the first-round win, the second-round matchup and region standouts for the 'Cats:
1) Easy money
The 'Cats won their eighth game of the season by 20 points or more last week against the Panthers in Round 1.
Despite the Panthers' early lead, the 'Cats turned the tide with a timely 99-yard pick-six by sophomore Jadarian Rhym. The interception put Valdosta ahead for good at 13-9 late in the first quarter. From there, the 'Cats reeled off 32 unanswered points on their way to Round 2.
Though the Panthers came into the game 7-2 and looked much better than their 69-14 loss to Valdosta in 2016, the 'Cats had very little issue putting them away last week.
Valdosta finished with 16 first downs and 393 yards of total offense –– 166 coming on the ground. On defense, the 'Cats held the Panthers to 99 yards rushing and limited Lakeside quarterback Jaden Taylor to 12-of-25 passing for 179 yards with a touchdown and one interception. More importantly, the 'Cats neutralized Taylor in the running attack, holding him to eight carries for 35 yards.
2) 'The play of the game'
Speaking of Rhym's interception, Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker heaped heavy praise on the momentum-snatching pick by his sophomore corner.
“It was the play of the game, it’s not even close,” Rodemaker said smiling. “It’s the biggest play we’ve had in a while on defense. We were on the ropes a little bit right there and...what a huge play that was. Rhym’s a very capable corner and he’s been banged up a little bit, but what a big play for him and our defense and our football team. That was just making the most of an opportunity and he just stepped in front of it. I didn’t know he was that fast [laughs], couldn’t nobody catch him. I’m proud of him.”
3) The Trapp Game
Though leading receiver Javonte Sherman has grabbed most of the headlines this season, senior wide out Willie Trapp made the most of his opportunity with Sherman out last week due to injury.
Trapp caught a team-best six passes for 48 yards, hauling in a jump-ball lobbed up by quarterback Tate Rodemaker for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:45 left in the third quarter –– the 'Cats final points of the night.
4) Robinson rises up
Sophomore Kaleb Robinson started slowly this season, working his way back from an ACL injury suffered last season.
Against Lakeside, Robinson finally showed the promise he flashed last season –– carrying the ball 11 times for 87 yards and catching five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. The dynamic, hard-running Robinson, teamed with power back T.J. Dailey and the elusive Shavious Wright, gives the 'Cats a well-rounded, aggressive stable of backs that have been key in opening up more opportunities in the passing game in recent weeks. If Robinson has finally found his stride, look out.
5) All-Region Team
Senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker added another accolade to his ridiculous senior season as he was named Region 1-6A Player of the Year this week, according to reports.
Rodemaker earned the honor after throwing for 2,744 yards and a record 39 touchdowns through the first 11 games. In addition to his gaudy productiivity, Rodemaker has been pristinely accurately, completing throws at a 73 percent clip.
Eight 'Cats were named to the All-Region 1-6A First Team: Linebacker Jaylin Alderman, defensive back Maxwell Cherelus, running back T.J. Dailey, offensive lineman Dominique Harrell, defensive back Elijah Norwood, wide receiver Tarrell Roberts, wide receiver Javonte Sherman and defensive lineman Quinton Wade.
Sherman and Roberts have combined for 80 receptions on the year for 1.464 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, with Sherman racking up an obscene 22.8 yards per catch.
Valdosta also placed five players on the Second Team: Defensive lineman Jylon Bennett, linebacker John Brown, defensive lineman Josh Hill, defensive back Jadarian Rhym and offensive lineman Jacquez White.
6) Who is Johns Creek?
Led by head coach Matt Helmerich, the Johns Creek Gladiators hail from Region 7-6A and come into tonight's game 10-1 overall and riding a nine-game winning streak. In fact, the run the Gladiators are on currently places them alongside Lee County, Stephenson, Mays, Dacula and Harrison as the hottest teams in 6A. All six of those teams are on winning streaks of eight games or more.
Johns Creek thumped Alexander 59-34 last week, led by a brilliant effort by senior quarterback Ben Whitlock. Whitlock completed 26-of-37 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns last week
The pass-heavy Gladiators ran the ball 14 times for 102 yards against Alexander, but scored three touchdowns on the ground.
At receiver, the Gladiators may be the most stacked team the 'Cats have seen this side of Colquitt County. The Gladiators are led by a quartet of seniors out wide: Yong Min Lee, Justin Campbell, Dalton Pearson and Will Watson.
Min Lee and Campbell combined for 16 catches and 243 yards last week, with Campbell reeling in three of Whitlock's four touchdown passes.
Defensively, the Gladiators allow 17.7 points per game –– good for second in Region 7-6A
Needless to say, outside of Colquitt and Lee County, Johns Creek will be the most explosive offensive team Valdosta has seen to this point. However, the same could be said for the Gladiators.
Valdosta features the No. 1 offense in 6A at 42.1 points per game while Johns Creek boasts the No. 2 offense in the classification at 41.4 points per game. Much like the Gladiators, the Cats are no slouch defensively with an average of 19.7 points allowed per game.
When asked about the matchup following last week's win, Coach Rodemaker expects a shootout tonight.
“I figured (Johns Creek) might be the guys, but they’ve got a good football team,” Rodemaker said. “They throw it around a bunch so that game next week might last until midnight or 1 in the morning [laughs]. We’re excited to have that opportunity and we’re looking forward to it.”
Tonight's kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. and can be streamed live on nfhsnetwork.com.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times
