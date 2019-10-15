The Valdosta Wildcats shook off some rust caked on from a week away, stomping the Houston County Bears 52-20 on Friday.
The win was Valdosta's first region win of the season. Here are some of my observations from Friday night's action:
1) Valdosta's defense is for real
Prior to the season, the magnifying glass loomed large over a Valdosta defense coming off the worst points per game average in school history.
Through seven games, Valdosta's allowing 20.1 points per game — 13.8 points fewer than the 33.9 per game it allowed last season.
A big reason is the team's staunch commitment to stopping the run. On Friday, the 'Cats allowed just 38 yards rushing to the Bears and held them to just 180 yards of total offense.
The 'Cats picked off Bears quarterback Max Rigby twice — the first from Maxwell Cherelus coming on the first pass Rigby threw in the game. It's fair to say that not only is Valdosta's defense much-improved, but it is now the life blood of a 'Cats team looking to play for a state championship come November.
2) Javonte Sherman's case for being the team's best player
Prior to the season-ending injury to star wide out Jaheim Bell, junior wide receiver Javonte Sherman was already quietly putting together an All-Region, if not All-State caliber season.
Against the Bears, Sherman continued to ball out — hauling in four catches for a team-best 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard foot race to the end zone early in the fourth quarter that pushed Valdosta's lead to 45-13.
For the season, Sherman now has 25 catches for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.
As the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the 'Cats, Sherman's breakout has been beautiful to watch.
Head coach Alan Rodemaker points to Sherman's maturation from last season to this season as a key factor in his success this season.
"He's just grown up mentally," Rodemaker said of his leading receiver. "I think he's handling practice better and he's handling hard coaching better. He's starting to realize his potential. ... He's a college football player and I think he's starting to realize that. His light's come on a little bit. He's a good player — he plays on all our special teams and certainly has been our go-to guy at wide out this year. I've been happy with his progress."
3) Rodemaker out-duels Rigby
Going into Friday's matchup, Tate Rodemaker and Max Rigby were neck and neck for the title of Top Quarterback in Region 1-6A. Rigby came in leading the region in completions and was second behind Rodemaker in passing yardage while Rodemaker led the region in passing yards and touchdowns.
Rodemaker out-dueled Rigby on Friday, completing 15 of 26 passes for 244 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Rigby, due in large part to the work of the Valdosta defense, struggled to find a rhythm as he went 14-for-38 for just 147 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. With the loss, the Bears have dropped their last three ballgames and open region play in the loss column.
4) Dailey highlights Valdosta's three-headed monster as running back
T.J. Dailey has been the featured back for Valdosta all season with star running back Kaleb Robinson on the mend from injury.
Dailey put together perhaps his most devastating performance of the season against the Bears — 12 carries for 91 yards and a season-high four touchdowns. The hard-charging Dailey has been the 'Cats go-to guy in short yardage situations. With Robinson back in the fold and the consistency of Shavious Wright as a change of pace back, the Valdosta running game looks versatile and loaded with talent. The trio combined for 24 carries and 174 yards and five total touchdowns in the win.
5) The sky is still the limit for this team
With Friday's win, Valdosta has dropped 50-plus points in four of its first seven games. It was also the fourth time Valdosta has held a team to 20 points or fewer during the same span. In terms of points allowed, Valdosta's defense only allowed 17 points against Lowndes, who averages 42.1 points per game.
The Valdosta offense — getting shut out against Lowndes notwithstanding — is averaging 41.7 points per game and has a 50-49 win against Colquitt to its credit this season. The team has not played its best game yet and if both the offense and defense can collectively thrive, Valdosta's got an opportunity to peak when it matters most.
UP NEXT
Valdosta travels to Douglas to face the Coffee Trojans on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.