The Valdosta Wildcats showed what they were capable of last Friday night against rival Colquitt County.
The 'Cats looked like they were about to be outclassed by the Packers, until they turned the game around in the second half – rallying from a 34-15 deficit to take the lead on two different occasions in the fourth quarter.
Let's get to some extra points...
1) This team plays HARD
Before this season began, there were several question marks about the type of team we'd see at Valdosta after all the offseason turmoil and the GHSA's heavy-handed sanctions. Without a postseason and no opportunity to play for a 25th state championship, the job head coach Shelton Felton has had to do to motivate this team to lay it all out on the field has to be commended.
Outside of the 'Cats getting worn down by Warner Robins in the opener, they've shown that they have taken heed to Felton's message in the preseason.
"We're going to find a motivation for every game to hype every game so that we can play to the highest level," Felton said back in July. "We're going to play 10 games and everybody's going to know we played 10 games. That's our mindset. We're not just going to coast through it. We're going to show up every game and play Valdosta football."
Against a Region 1-7A powerhouse, the 'Cats showed a high level of resolve to not only come back from 19 down, but to have a 42-41 lead with under 2 minutes to play. They gave themselves a chance to win a game against one of the highest-powered offenses in the state. Of course, Valdosta wanted to win that game but with the effort they put in, they'll definitely surprise a lot of teams as the season rolls on.
2) Defense giveth, defense taketh away
While Friday's 48-42 shootout won't satisfy many defensive purists, Valdosta has reasons to be both encouraged and concerned about its defense moving forward.
The 'Cats don't claw their way back in against Colquitt without making somewhat of a stand defensively.
A senior-laden unit, the 'Cats got standout games from four seniors – Isaiah Holland, Jaylin Berrian, Edward Carter and Jacquez McGowan. Holland and Berrian each had 11 tackles, while Carter and McGowan each had nine stops.
Through the first four games, including the forfeit against Bainbridge due to COVID-19 protocols, the 'Cats are averaging 24.25 points per game. While the defense pitched a shutout against Madison County, they've allowed 48 points twice already this season. Granted, these were games against a reigning state champion (Warner Robins) and a perennial 7A state title contender (Colquitt).
Thus far, there's a lot to like about Valdosta on that side of the ball. They fly around, they're physical and they're capable of making plays at all levels of their defense. However, they've shown a tendency to give up the big play too often at times. Colquitt scored on plays of 74, 41 and 21 yards Friday night.
“Too many blown coverages,” Felton said of the big plays the Packers made. “We were checking in and out of stuff and we got caught. No communication, and it cost us the game.”Sure, Valdosta's defense was instrumental in the comeback but they couldn't get the stops they needed when it mattered most.
3) Denson and the run game
Senior running back Terrell Denson had his finest game of the season against Colquitt – 15 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including an electric 55-yard burst early in the fourth quarter that gave Valdosta it's first lead since it was 6-0 early in the first quarter.
Denson has established himself as a difference-maker in the backfield the past three seasons. In Denson and fellow senior Kaleb Robinson, the 'Cats have a set of backs that compliment each other beautifully. Denson brings the speed and elusiveness, while Robinson is a bruising power runner that can carry a host of potential tacklers on his back for 5-10 yards with particularly scary frequency. Robinson had 12 carries for 54 yards and three scores, highlighted by a 7-yard rush that saw him carry three Packers on his shoulders into the end zone and flex his biceps afterwards.
Felton has harped on his team's dedication to the run and so far, this year, they've delivered. The team ran the ball 35 times for 265 yards against Colquitt, scoring five rushing touchdowns.
4) The passing game is a work in progress
For the first time since 2017, Valdosta's in a spot where high-level quarterback isn't a given. From Tate Rodemaker to Jake Garcia's one-game to Amari Jones' coming-of-age junior season, Valdosta has been able to hang their hat on steady quarterback play.
Following Jones being ruled ineligible and spring game starter Sam Brown transferring to Thomas County Central over the summer, the 'Cats are young and inexperienced at quarterback. Joseph Gardner, a junior that hasn't played quarterback at the varsity level until this year, has completed 22 of 52 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions through three games.
Not bad numbers, but the growing pains have been evident. His first test of leading the 'Cats on a game-winning drive fell flat against Colquitt. Needing to go down the field to win the game or at the very least, for overtime, Gardner went 0 for 4 and Colquitt was able to take a knee to preserve the win. Overall, Gardner completed 7 of 22 passes for 95 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
“We’ve got a young quarterback and he was trying to win it with one throw,” Felton said of the final drive. “We had some stuff open underneath and just didn’t connect and we just didn’t make the plays we needed to win the game.”
5) The calm before the storm
Valdosta sits at 1-3 with a week off to prepare for their meeting with cross-town rival Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic Sept. 24. After losing 24-21 to Region 1-6A power Lee County, the Vikings are off this week as well.
Given Valdosta's level of play against Colquitt, it's not a stretch to say the 'Cats have a chance to pull the upset. Lowndes has shown the after effects of losing many key contributors to its vaunted defense from last year. Through the first four games, Lowndes has been dogged by slow starts in three of them.
The 60th Winnersville Classic will be a chance for the 'Cats to reverse their recent history against the Vikings. Valdosta has lost the last four meetings with Lowndes, including two shutouts and a 71-35 loss in 2018.
Overall, Valdosta is 37-22 all-time against Lowndes, but the Vikings have won 13 of the last 19 meetings dating back to 2002.
