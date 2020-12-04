Last week, the Valdosta Wildcats had their way with Lovejoy en route to a 52-14 rout.
Tonight, the ‘Cats will look to advance in the state playoffs on the road at Evans.
Let’s kick some extra points.
1) The Sherman Show
Senior wide receiver Javonte Sherman had four catches for 135 yards against Lovejoy –– three of those catches went for touchdowns in the first quarter.
With the arrival of four-star former Colquitt receiver Tajh Sanders and the return of Aalah Brown, Sherman has had a quietly productive season. Through nine games, Sherman has 26 catches for 535 yards with six touchdowns.
His performance against Lovejoy was a reminder that, though he has highly-touted receivers as teammates, he’s still electric.
Valdosta coach Rush Propst said as much in his postgame comments.
“He had a great week of practice,” Propst said. “He was our best practice player. Although a bunch of them practiced well, he practiced really well. He showed he’s an SEC player. He’s a better football player than where he’s committed right now. ... He’s an SEC player, definitely a Power Five wide receiver. He can play. I’ve spotted them all my life and I know who can play and who can’t. He’s definitely one of them that can. I’ve got to get some of these SEC guys and some of these ACC guys on him. If you watch this game, first half, you’ll take him.”
2) Valdosta’s defense is elite
Defensively, Valdosta forced Lovejoy off the field often in third-down situations. The ‘Cats got heat on the quarterback much of the night, coming away with several sacks and forcing incompletions downfield.
More impressively, Valdosta allowed just six first downs on Friday. Lovejoy finished with 234 total yards, 197 coming from the offense.
Though Lovejoy ran the ball 24 times, Valdosta held them to only 25 yards on the ground.
After getting embarrassed in their 41-7 loss to Lee County, Valdosta’s defense flexed its muscle in Round 1.
3) Kicked by an Angel
Kicker Angel Martinez had his finest game of the season against Lovejoy –– banging in a 40-yard field goal with a little help from the crossbar and giving Lovejoy a long field to work with on kickoffs and punt returns.
Propst was pleased with Martinez’s work following the win.
“I thought that was the best our kicking game has done all year,” Propst said. “We got decent punt returns. I thought we put pressure on the punt. I thought we pressured them on kickoff returns. Kickoff team was phenomenal. There was one punt we had partially blocked, but it was a bad snap –– it wasn’t a protection issue. I was real pleased with our kicking game tonight.”
4) Propst earns 300
Friday’s win marked the 300th in Propst’s storied career. The team congratulated him by dumping a water cooler on him after the game.
Furthermore, the win was also Propst’s 79th career playoff victory.
“It was good getting to 300 wins,” Propst said of the milestone. “That’s a monumental deal and 79 playoff wins, I’m more excited about the playoff wins. I’m worrying about getting 83 wins. Eighty-three wins means you win it all. I appreciate my players and coaches and the people here for recognizing me tonight.”
5) QB of the future?
With the ‘Cats firmly in control of Lovejoy, starter Amari Jones was given the rest of the night off in the second half –– giving way to sophomore quarterback Sam Brown.
Brown played well in the snaps he was given, completing both of his passes for 49 yards and carrying the ball four times for 23 yards.
Brown didn’t look fazed by the bright lights of playoff football. He looked to dish out punishment with the ball in his hands and looked good throwing the ball. Playing behind a veteran like Jones will only help his development in the years to come.
6) Who is Evans?
The Evans Knights (9-2) earned their place in the second round with a 42-21 romp of Statesboro last week.
The Knights play in Region 3-6A and have won six straight games heading into tonight’s matchup with the ‘Cats.
They’ve averaged 35.2 points per game this year, accompanied by a defense that gives up 11.8 points a night.
A closer look at the numbers suggests the Knights may have feasted on anemic offenses in their region. Evans scored 202 more points than the second-highest scoring team in their region –– Alcovy (186). Defensively, four of the team in Region 3-6A allowed 203 points or more this season.
The game will still need to be played, but the ‘Cats should be favored in this one.
