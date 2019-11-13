The GHSA Class 6A state playoff field is set and No. 4 Valdosta (8-2) will be a No. 2 seed against Lakeside (Evans) this Friday at 8 p.m.
Let's dive into this week's round of Extra Points:
1) Who is Lakeside Evans?
The Panthers finished third in Region 3-6A this season with a 7-2 record. They feature a potent offense (28.3 points per game) and a stingy defense (11.3 points allowed per game). In fact, no team in Region 3-6A scored more points this season than the Panthers (255).
However, Lakeside comes into Friday night's first-round matchup against the 'Cats having lost their last game 20-15 against Heritage Conyers.
These two teams have met before –– Valdosta smashed Lakeside 69-14 in the 2016 playoffs and eventually went on to win its first state championship since 1998.
2) Who's playing who?
In quadrant 1, Allatoona (Region 6-6A) hosts Gainesville (Region 8-6A); Stephenson (Region 4-6A) hosts Bradwell Institute (Region 2-6A); Heritage Conyers (Region 3-6A) hosts Coffee (Region 1-6A) and Mays (Region 5-6A) hosts Northview (Region 7-6A).
In Valdosta's portion of the bracket, Region 8-6A Lanier takes on Sprayberry (Region 6-6A); Richmond Hill (Region 2-6A) faces M.L. King (Region 4-6A) and Johns Creek (Region 7-6A) hosts Alexander (Region 5-6A).
On the other side of the bracket, Glynn Academy (Region 2-6A) takes on Tucker (Region 4-6A; No. 1 seed Dacula (Region 8-6A) battles Dalton (Region 6-6A); Alpharetta (Region 7-6A) plays Creekside (Region 5-6A) and Lee County will face Greenbrier (Region 3-6A).
In quadrant 4, Morrow (Region 4-6A) will face Brunswick (Region 2-6A); Harrison (Region 6-6A) faces Winder-Barrow (Region 8-6A); South Paulding (Region 5-6A) takes on North Atlanta (Region 7-6A) and Evans (Region 3-6A) plays Houston County.
Valdosta, on paper, has a favorable draw heading into the postseason as Dacula (No. 1 in 6A), Lee County (No. 3 in 6A) and Harrison (No. 2 in 6A) are all on the other side of the bracket.
The 'Cats, should they get past the Panthers on Friday, would move on to face the winner of Johns Creek (No. 10 in the GSWA rankings this week) and Alexander.
3) Just how good is Valdosta?
Despite missing out on the region championship, the 'Cats have won three of their last four games in dominant fashion –– dispatching Houston County, Coffee and Northside by 31.4 points on average.
Through 10 games, Valdosta has seven wins by 20 points or more. The 'Cats also have a signature win under their belt with a 50-49 victory over Region 1-7A powerhouse Colquitt County.
Statistically, the 'Cats had the best quarterback in Region 1-6A in Tate Rodemaker (34 touchdowns, 2,529 yards), the region's top rusher in terms of carries (103) and rushing touchdowns (13) in T.J. Dailey, and the best receiver in the region and one of the best in the classification in Javonte Sherman (41 catches for 934 yards –– the most in the region by a gigantic margin –– with a region-best 15 touchdowns).
Defensively, the 'Cats have had their hiccups along the way (allowing a combined 102 points to Lee County and Colquitt), but have otherwise enjoyed a nice bounce back from a year ago –– allowing 20.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than last year. The Valdosta defense has only allowed eight rushing touchdowns all season and has recorded 18 takeaways on the year.
Valdosta has the advantage of having one of the most explosive offenses in the state. If the defense continues to hold strong and the 'Cats continue to find success with their running game, it'll be a tough task for a team to bounce them early on.
4) Tate Record-Breaker, Part II
In my last Extra Points column, I discussed three-star quarterback Tate Rodemaker setting a new single-season passing touchdowns record in Valdosta's 48-7 win against Northside.
In only two years as a full-time starter, add another record to Rodemaker's list –– passing yardage. In the last two seasons, Rodemaker has thrown for 6,068 yards –– shattering the old mark set by Wildcat and Georgia Bulldog great Buck Belue, who threw for 5,214 yards from 1974-77.
Despite having a hard commitment to the University of South Florida, Rodemaker's blazing finish to the regular season has netted him offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech and Utah. For the season, Rodemaker is completing 72.6 percent of his passes –– a career-high. Most importantly, since becoming the full-time starter, the 'Cats are 16-7 overall and 6-2 in region play.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
