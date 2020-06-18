Excitement, attendance high at Clinch County workouts

HOMERVILLE – The opening week to summer workouts couldn't have gone better for the Clinch County Panthers. Excitement was off the charts. Attendance was high. It was everything head coach Don Tison Jr. had hoped for following a three-month layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I kind of figured we would be at about 70% participation based off of our list that we had, but man, after the first week, participation was probably up around in the 90s,” said Tison. “With middle school and varsity, right there around 90, for us, that's really good. We're excited about that. The kids coming back working out, obviously they were real sore, so we're easing them into it. But the kids are so excited about getting back and having a schedule and having something to look forward to.”
Tison and his coaching staff established workouts where the players could progress over the next few weeks, heading into “dead week” during the first week in July. For example, the skilled position players had to run a mile in a certain amount of time before progressing to do other agility type of stuff.
“The majority of our kids have really impressed me. Like the group I'm in charge of, mainly the running backs and quarterbacks, the first day we ran the mile and everyone of them made it in the time we allotted that they had to make it in,” Tison said. “I was impressed by that. That shows me that they had been staying in shape while we were off.”
Now the hard part comes; progressing to where the players are getting stronger and faster.. But Tison likes what he's seen so far.
“I had a good feeling because we have a good bunch of kids around here but there's always a little bit of doubt whenever you're doing it that some kids may just lose interest, not being around the school and not being around us and not being around people talking about football,” Tison said. “You worry about kids just not playing because they've been away but that was totally not the case.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.