VALDOSTA — Following their Week 1 loss to American Heritage, the Lowndes Vikings (0-1) look to bounce back tonight against the Gadsden County Jaguars (0-0).
After showing some growing pains last week, Lowndes head coach Zach Grage wants to stress one thing to his team this week: Everything matters.
“This week is everything matters.” Grage said. “Most high school games will come down to usually less than ten plays that really made the difference one way or the other. We kinda went back to why maybe did those three or four plays not go our way…I’m a big believer in you can’t just make football matter. I told them this week that everything matters – how we approach practice, how we get dressed, how we brush our teeth. Let’s make every single thing matter so that when the ball is on the ground and we have an opportunity to make a play that ball bounces our way this time.”
The three plays that didn’t go Lowndes’ way last week all ended in 50+ yards and a touchdown for American Heritage, something they’re hoping to avoid on Friday night.
“The big thing for the secondary this week is not falling asleep.” Grage said, “When Gadsden comes in and they’re running wishbone it’s real easy to lull you to sleep and run and run and run and just when you blink your eyes they’re gonna pull one and try to get a play-action pass”
There are still some kinks to work out in the secondary, and there’s still a healthy rotation of players that will have an opportunity to shine in Martin Stadium.
“We’re still rolling in a few guys.” Grage said, “The couple seniors that were in the defensive backfield last week, we’ve got a couple sophomores as well. But even the seniors a lot of them it was their first game experience. So just continuing to get them reps and get them to grow up and continue to learn the game, and the best way to do it is under the lights.”
There’s plenty of opportunity to go around on the offense as well, with junior running back Jacarre Fleming’s return still unsure.
Fleming went out last week against American Heritage in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.
“If we were in the NFL, I guess we’d classify it as day-to-day.” Grage said, “He’s in a little boot, he’s doing some rehab. I doubt that he would be ready to go this weekend, but we’re trying to play it by ear and hopefully get him back sooner rather than later. It’s nothing structural it’s being treated as an ankle sprain.”
Sophomores Aalim Brown and K’Len Flanigan are the ones who are most likely to get an increase in touches in Fleming’s absence.
Last week, Brown had eight carries for 0 yards thanks to American Heritage’s superb defensive line. He did manage to catch 5 passes for 52 yards, however.
“You’re gonna have a 1A and a 1B,” Grage said of the two backs, “I think Aalim would probably start the game. I think you’re gonna see maybe a different package with Kevis [Thomas] getting some touches in the backfield as well. I would say that Aalim and K’Len are gonna split the carries one and two.”
Despite the number of backs ready to step up without Fleming on the field, sophomore quarterback Marvis Parrish is still likely to be the main attraction on the ground.
He had 20 carries for 90 yards and three touchdowns last week – something Grage feels he can expand on this week.
“I think we’ll put him in as simple situations as possible as far as reads go.” Grage said, “We’ll try to get him in an early rhythm, I thought Marvis did a really good job of keeping his eyes downfield when he was scrambling and taking off when he had to take off.”
Parrish’s performance really was a tale of two halves last week with all three of his touchdowns coming in the second half, Lowndes scoring none in the first.
“Even within those 48 minutes you saw the first 24 minutes and the second 24 minutes,” Grage said, “it wasn’t just a Marvis Parrish thing I think it was the whole Lowndes Vikings team…It’s special teams, it’s offense, it’s defense, it’s not one side or any sides of the ball. We’re looking really to try and play a good complete game where all three phases are in sync and playing off each other.”
Grage and company hosts Gadsden County tonight at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.