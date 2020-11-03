After his two-interception performance three weeks ago in the Winnersville Classic on ESPN2, Lowndes linebacker Jalon Baker let the nation know who he was as he made big plays in the Vikings' 33-21 victory over Valdosta.
After shining on the big stage, the 17-year old senior from Valdosta remains the same soft-spoken and humble player he was before balling out on a national scale.
Baker has been around the game of football since he was four years old and credits his god-brother Kenneth Durden, who played for Lowndes before heading to the NFL in 2016, for inspiration.
“My god-brother is Kenneth Durden from the Tennessee Titans,” Baker said after an Oct. 28 practice. “We work out together. He played here, and I want to play like him.”
Durden’s Titans jersey is framed in the Vikings' locker room to give the players motivation to reach that magnitude of football.
Though Baker could be seen as small for the linebacker position, checking in at six-feet tall and 180 pounds, he models his game after Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl Champion Ray Lewis.
“Ray Lewis goes hard every play,” Baker said. “He fears nobody and goes 100 percent every time and fears no man.”
Baker’s two interceptions in the Winnersville Classic came in critical moments for the Vikings.
His first helped the Vikings grab a 16-0 lead after a Preston Hart field goal and his second pick with 4 minutes left in the game put a halt to the Wildcats’ late comeback attempt.
“I felt pretty good,” Baker said. “I prepared for it, so I knew what to do and this wasn’t my first game, so I was ready for whatever.”
Baker has 28 tackles and two interceptions through five games for the Vikings.
For his career, Baker has 117 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions and a forced fumble.
Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose has been impressed by the ball-hawking and positional versatility Baker brings to the team.
“Jalon is an explosive player and is always around the football,” DuBose said. “When I got here, I noticed that if balls were on the ground or in the air, he was in the area. He is going to be an interesting college player because he is a safety rolled down to outside linebacker. He causes a lot of chaos that leads to turnovers. He is going to have a bright future because of his upside with his athletic ability. He’s a blue-collar guy.”
In addition to his big play on the field, Baker values spending family and enjoys a multitude of activities off the field.
“I like spending time with my family,” he said. “We watch movies, eat, go bowling and ride ATVs.”
Already committed to Division I Tennessee Tech, Baker feels the job is unfinished.
He wants all his senior teammates to make their last year to count along with getting offer letters sent to their homes.
“I want all of us to ball out and get offers,” Baker said. “I want everybody to eat. We’re trying to get the region (championship) first and then we are going to go for the state.”
As he heads to Tennessee Tech, Baker wants to be true to himself and hopes to make an immediate impact in his quest to represent Lowndes High School in the NFL.
When Baker lands in Cookeville next fall, he plans to study Engineering or Nursing.
“I’m going to be me and try to start,” he said. “I want to make big plays so I can make it to the NFL to show what Lowndes is all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.