VALDOSTA – Valdosta High's Essence Cody earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Under Armour Elite 24 Game Friday in Chicago.
A University of Alabama commit, Cody helped lead Team Breakthru to a 92-77 win over Team Ascent. The versatile 6-foot-3 forward scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds with two steals in 22 minutes.
Cody was one of three Team Breakthru players to score in double figures as Mikaylah Williams had 13 points and Hannah Hidalgo added 11 points off the bench.
For the game, Team Breakthru shot 47.4% from the floor overall and 12 of 27 from beyond the arc.
Team Ascent's Joyce Edwards poured in a game-high 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting in the loss. ZaKiyah Johnson added 10 points for Team Ascent.
Team Ascent started the game shooting well, but went cold in the second half. In the first half, Ascent shot 18 of 38 from the floor and 5 of 9 from the 3-point line but shot just 29.3% from the floor after halftime.
In her junior season at Valdosta, Cody led the Lady 'Cats to a 17-11 record and a berth in the GHSA Class 6A state playoffs. In 28 games, Cody averaged 17.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 2.7 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
