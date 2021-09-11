VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (1-3) rallied from a 19-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold down the Colquitt County Packers (3-1) Friday night.
Packers running back Charlie Pace had 21 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns, capping his monster night with a 2-yard touchdown to put the Packers ahead 48-42 with 1:10 remaining.
Needing to cobble together a scoring drive to force overtime or potentially win the game, the 'Cats came out throwing but quarterback Joseph Gardner went 0 for 4 on the final drive – allowing the Packers to kneel in victory formation for the six-point win.
Gardner finished 7 of 22 for 95 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Valdosta in the loss.
"We've got a young quarterback and he was trying to win it with one throw," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said of the final drive. "We had some stuff open underneath and just didn't connect and we just didn't make the plays we needed to win the game."
The Packers posted 426 yards of total offense, compared to 360 for the 'Cats.
Colquitt quarterback Neko Fann showed devastating efficiency, completing 13 of 16 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns – five going to Pace for 55 yards with one touchdown.
Following an interception by Gardner, the Packers wasted no time making the 'Cats pay. Pace broke a big run down to the 12-yard line then caught a pass from Fann to give the Packers a 34-15 lead with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
But rather than fold, the 'Cats used their defense and timely offense to swing the momentum.
On the ensuing Valdosta possession, Gardner hit Willie Almond for a first down. Two plays later, Kaleb Robinson made consecutive bruising runs to get Valdosta another first down. On second and 7 from the 30, Terrell Denson made his presence felt.
Denson busted a 15-yard run, then another for 8 yards to push the 'Cats down to the 7-yard line. On second and 2 from the 7, Denson rolled into the end zone to cut the deficit to 34-22 with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
After forcing the Packers three and out, the 'Cats got a lift from Chris Wolfe on special teams as the senior playmaker returned the punt down to the 4-yard line – setting up a blast up the gut by Robinson to make it a 34-28 game with 1:04 to go in the third quarter. The Packers made sure the 'Cats would not get many free points as they blocked Delroy Mattis' extra point attempt; their third such play of the night.
Following the score, the 'Cats dug in on defense. Facing a third and 6 situation, Valdosta senior defensive lineman Jion Parker broke through the Colquitt offensive line to bring down Fann for a 7-yard loss – forcing the Packers to punt on fourth-and-13.
On the first play of Valdosta's next possession, Denson found a seam and motored 55 yards to the end zone to give Valdosta its first lead since it was 6-0 early in the first quarter.
Despite losing a double-digit lead to the 'Cats, the Packers – like they'd done all game long – responded quickly.
Fann completed a pass for 27 yards, then Pace gouged the 'Cats for 14 yards on a hard run followed by a 41-yard hookup from Fann to Landen Thomas to cap a three-play, 76-yard drive to put the Packer back in front 41-35 with 10 minutes to go in the 107th meeting between the rival schools.
Robinson scored on a 1-yard run to put Valdosta ahead for the final time with 3:02 remaining.
TOO GENEROUS
The 48 points the 'Cats allowed Friday tied a season-high. Despite its defense keeping the game within reach, Valdosta was ultimately done in by big plays.
"Too many blown coverages," Felton said of the big plays the Packers made. "We were checking in and out of stuff and we got caught. No communication, and it cost us the game."
DELROY ON THE SPOT
Valdosta trailed 20-15 at halftime after Mattis drilled a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. Mattis started at placekicker Friday as the team was without starting kicker Angel Martinez-Lopez, who missed the game due to re-acclimation following the team's quarantine last week.
RUNNING WILD
Valdosta had 35 carries for 265 yards Friday night, led by Terrell Denson's 15 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Kaleb Robinson had 12 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Robinson's first touchdown was particularly impressive as he carried three Packers on his back on his way into the end zone in the first quarter.
Though the 'Cats were able to dictate with their running attack, they were unable to convert on crucial downs as they went 1 for 10 on third down and 1 for 4 on fourth down.
"We're gonna fight every game," Felton said. "We're not gonna quit. No matter what it is, we're gonna fight our butt off. We were able to run the ball like we've talked about. We've really just got to play better defense. No excuses. We gave up 48 points. That's not allowed playing defense at Valdosta."
UP NEXT
Valdosta will have an open week next week before traveling across town to face rival Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic.
"We're playing a great Lowndes team with a great quarterback everybody knows," Felton said. "So, we're gonna get ready, build from this game, tune up, try to get as healthy as we can and go over there and try to win a game."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
