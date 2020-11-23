CHULA, Ga. — The Valwood Valiants’ season came to an abrupt end in the jungle as the Tiftarea Academy Panthers (5-4, 1-2 Region 3-3A) bested them 49-28 Friday night.
The Valiants (3-7, 1-2) were still fighting for the last playoff spot in GISA Class 3A, but the Panthers had different plans.
Panthers quarterback Dylan Harbort gave the Valiants all they could handle, rushing for over 200 yards and scoring five touchdowns on the night.
Opening the fourth quarter, the Panthers found themselves inside the Valiants’ 20, looking to put the game to rest. Harbort barreled in from the six yards out to make it 42-20 early in the fourth quarter.
Valiants quarterback Pate Hogan had a rough night in the pocket against the Panthers’ defense, but 4:18 left in the third quarter, Hogan got on a roll –– finding the sure hands of tight end Harrison Hamsley for a big gain.
As they entered the red zone, the Valiants stayed with the same formula that got them down the field. Hogan connected with Hamsley, who made a one-handed catch for a five-yard touchdown to close the deficit to 35-20.
In his final high school game, Hamsley had 12 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
The Valiants saw a lot of big plays for some of their players coming back next year, as Sam Clements and Demetris Rosier made key plays in the third.
Tiftarea led Valwood 21-13 at the half.
The Valiants got an early stop in the second quarter to get the ball back to their offense, who had found a rhythm. Hogan found Hamsley, who rumbled up the sideline before being tackled at the one-yard line –– a 48-yard gain.
On the next play, Hogan kept the ball and punched it in for the touchdown, making the score 12-10 with 9 minutes left before the half.
The Valiants’ defense made an incredible stop as Parker Highsmith came up with a huge interception –– his first of the season –– to get the ball back to the Valiants’ offense.
On the ensuing drive, the Panthers defense wouldn’t budge after seeing Clements go over the middle for 25 yards. Brock Blais drilled a 48-yard field goal attempt to give the Valiants their first lead of the night, 13-12 with 3:28 left in the half.
On the following kickoff, the Panthers went 65 yards to the house to go ahead 18-13 after a failed two-point conversion.
The senior class for the Valiants fought hard all season and showed character through an admittedly challenging season.
Valiants head coach Justin Henderson believes his seniors will go off to do great things. As far as next season, most of the Valiants’ skill position players will be back, as well as much of the offensive line.
“I owe the seniors everything because they crushed it this year and this year haven’t been anything but easy especially with COVID,” Henderson said. “These guys are going to be well off and my hats to them because they grew up a lot and learned a lot this year.”
