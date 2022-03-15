Elite Company: No. 7 seed VSU shocks top-seeded Union, 66-58

JACKSON, Tenn. – For the first time since 1984, the Valdosta State women's basketball team is in the Elite Eight.
The No. 7 seed Blazers (26-5) never trailed, leading by as many as 16 points, as they shocked the No. 1-ranked Union Bulldogs (28-3) 66-58 Monday night.
Kwajelin Farrar, the NCAA South Region Most Valuable Player, led the Blazers with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. All-Tournament Team selection Nicole Heyn posted a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds while freshman reserve Taylor Searcey added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench. Sophomore Tamiya Francis was a perfect 3 of 3 from the field and finished with 11 points in the win.
The Blazers held the Bulldogs to 39.3% shooting and 7 of 25 from 3-point range (28%) in the game. As part of their staunch defensive effort, the Blazers kept Bulldogs leading scorer Jaelencia Williams quiet much of the night as the reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year finished with 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting to go along with nine rebounds in 38 minutes.
Shanique Lucas scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs while Ashtyn Baker added 12 points in the loss.
Led by Heyn, the Blazers dominated the Bulldogs on the backboards – finishing the game with a 39-19 advantage in rebounds.
Offensively, the Blazers shot 44.4% from the field and got much of their scoring at the free throw line in the second half of the game. As a team, the Blazers finished 21 of 31 from the free throw line including 19 of 27 in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
The NCAA South Region champion Blazers move on to Birmingham, Alabama for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. They'll face No. 5 seed Western Washington Monday, March 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
