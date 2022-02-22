VALDOSTA – The Region 1-6A champion Valdosta Wildcats had eight players and their head coach receive All-Region awards Monday.
Senior big man Jacarrius Peak was named the Region 1-6A Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-7 interior force is averaging close to a double-double this season at 12.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the field.
Peak, an NC State commit in football, has scored in double digits in 15 of the 21 games he's played this season with a season-best 25 points and 19 rebounds in a 77-47 win over Northside Jan. 21.
Dynamic guard Cameron Edmonds was named the Region 1-6A Most Valuable Player. The leading scorer, assist man and steals leader for the 'Cats, Edmonds is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game this season.
The 5-10 left-hander has 18 double-digit scoring games this season, including runs of seven straight and six straight games with at least 11 points. Edmonds poured in a season-high 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting Dec. 10 against Coffee.
Junior guards James Siplen and Cameron Jackson were selected for the All-Region First Team.
Siplen not only averages 8.7 points per game for the 'Cats, but his 34 three-pointers and 35% accuracy lead the team. Jackson is third on the team with 22 three-pointers and averages 6.5 points per game.
The All-Region Second Team features forwards Eugene Mapp Jr. and Shelton Felton Jr. while power forward Joloni Williams was selected as an Honorable Mention All-Region performer. Williams is tied with Mapp Jr. for fourth on the team in field-goal percentage at 44%, while averaging 5.1 rebounds per game (second on the team).
Freshman combo guard Jabarri Williams was named the Region 1-6A Newcomer of the Year. Williams reached a season-high of eight points twice this season – once against Northside in the region opener Jan. 7 and again in a non-region win over Region 1-7A Tift County Feb. 5.
Valdosta head basketball coach Darrell Lockhart earned Region 1-6A Coach of the Year honors. In three years with Valdosta, Lockhart has posted a 60-18 record overall and a 15-5 mark in region play.
The 'Cats (17-8) host Region 3-6A Heritage (11-12) in the first round of the Georgia 6A Boys State Basketball Tournament Wednesday.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
