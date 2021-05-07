Congratulations! TitleTown may be a lot about football, but it most certainly is not just about football. We’d like to take the time to recognize the other teams in the area that have done their thing this season.
After having its season cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Valdosta High boys soccer team put together its best season in 2021.
The Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history, winning 13 straight matches and going undefeated in Region 1-6A. Valdosta head coach Roberto Carrillo led the Wildcats to a 15-3-2 record this season.
Though the Wildcats fell short against Johns Creek in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they’re quickly putting soccer on the map in TitleTown.
On the baseball diamond, the Lowndes Vikings and the Valdosta Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight Wednesday – sweeping Newnan and Statesboro to move on to the third round of the state playoffs.
The Vikings are 24-10 this season and have won four straight games, while the Wildcats – who started the season 6-7 – improved to 20-11 and have won six in a row. Talk about heating up at the right time.
The Lowndes girls soccer team won the Region 1-7A championship and earned a berth in the Class 7A state playoffs this year.
The Lowndes track and field team – boys and girls – won the region championship for an unprecedented seventh year in a row.
Valdosta High track and field was also wildly successful as the boys won Region 1-6A and the girls were region runners-up.
Valdosta High boys and girls tennis won the region championship simultaneously for the first time ever in 2021.
Valwood tennis had a stellar season, capped off by Camille Singletary and Smith Shaw winning a state championship in doubles and Howell Burns earning state runner-up in singles.
Valwood’s girls soccer team won its first round state playoff match against Creekside Christian and will face Holy Spirit Prep on the road in the second round Friday afternoon.
Lowndes High’s golf teams qualified for the GHSA state tournament.
At the sectional tournament in Villa Rica, the girls finished second while the boys ran away with the tournament – shooting a season low 297. The girls team of Ebby Somers, Molly Davis, Ana-Grace Bradshaw and Callie Bellinger were led by Somers’ team low of 79. The boys team of Carter Gaskins, Landon Bassford, Etha Kolisz, Jacob Speece, Pate Langdale, Robert Woodard and Briggs Chmielewski were led by tournament low medalist Landon Bassford, who shot a 70.
Valdosta boys golf standout Jake Reid qualified as an individual for the GHSA state tournament.
Last, but not least, Valdosta State softball, baseball, golf and men’s tennis have all qualified for the postseason.
Congratulations to all the coaches and players of these fine teams for excellent seasons in a challenging time.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
