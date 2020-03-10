QUITMAN –– The Echols County Wildcats (5-3) beat Brooks County (3-7) 6-5 in eight innings Tuesday night.
Down 3-0 in the sixth, Briggs Bennett hit a two-run home run. Then, a few batters later, Eli Pafford had a two-RBI single to put the Wildcats up 4-3.
Brooks County tied it up in the seventh, but the Wildcats scored two in the eighth to hold on to a 6-5 victory.
With the win, the Wildcats avenged a 6-3 loss to the Trojans in the season opener back on Feb. 10.
On the mound, Cuyler Cox threw 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and Bennett got the win in relief.
The Wildcats had 10 hits at the plate. Bennett went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Eli Pafford went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jacob Rogers had two hits, Jake Dees, Landon Jones and Cuyler Cox collected hits as well.
UP NEXT
Echols hosts Charlton County Friday at 6 p.m.
