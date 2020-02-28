Echols baseball takes down No. 10 Clinch, 6-1

STATENVILLE –– The Echols County Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Region 2-A) continued their winning ways with a 6-1 victory over No. 10 Clinch (7-2, 1-1) on Friday night.
On the mound, Weston McLeod threw 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts while allowing one run. At the plate, Jacob Rogers went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Colby George, Eli Pafford and Jacob Rowe all collected hits in the five-run win.
Since falling in their season opener against Brooks, the Wildcats have won three straight games by a combined scored of 14-7.
Echols looks to be much improved compared to a season ago, when the team finished with 11 straight losses and a 4-16 record, including a 1-15 mark in region play. The Wildcats have almost equaled last season's win total in their first four games.
UP NEXT
Echols travels to Atkinson County for a game Tuesday.
