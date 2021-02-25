VALDOSTA –– A tough way to go out.
The Valdosta Wildcats (19-6) were eliminated from the postseason in a 60-56 loss to the Tucker Tigers (15-6) on their home floor Wednesday night.
"My guys played hard," Valdosta coach Darrell Lockhart said after the loss. "They've been playing hard all year. I'm proud of them. It's been a good year. I'm proud of all my seniors. I'm proud of everybody...I hope the young guys were watching tonight so we can get better and be better next year."
A free throw by senior big man David Giddens equaled Tucker's largest lead of eight points, 55-47 with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Valdosta responded with back-to-back baskets –– a floater from Jakobe Houston, followed by a 3 from senior Melvin Smith –– to cut the lead to 55-52 with 4:54 left in the game.
The momentum was short-lived as the Tigers answered with a well-designed back cut by junior guard Christian Yeates for a layup to push the lead to 57-52 on the next possession.
"We just lost sight of our man," Lockhart said. "As soon as you lose sight of your man, they make the cuts and they hit the baskets."
An offensive foul by Giddens gave the 'Cats the ball back with 2:24 left, setting up a Valdosta timeout.
Out of the timeout, the 'Cats went to Dorrien Douglas, who missed a jumper before Jacarrius Peak rebounded the miss and put it back in to cut the Tucker lead to 57-54.
In what turned out to be a major theme in the game, the 'Cats stole the ball on the next Tigers possession but gave it right back as Smith got the ball stripped away on his way to the basket. On the next Valdosta possession, Peak got the ball in prime scoring position but also had the ball stripped away before he could attempt a shot –– setting up a timeout by the Tigers with 1:08 left in regulation.
After trying to pressure the Tigers in the backcourt, the 'Cats were dealt a blow as the ball foul Giddens leaking out ahead of the pack. Smith recovered to defend the shot but was over-aggressive as he fouled Giddens as he laid the ball in to put Tucker ahead 59-54 with 50.3 seconds to play.
Giddens missed the free throw and Smith drove hard into the paint to draw a foul with 34.7 seconds left. Smith sank both free throws and Valdosta fouled Giddens again to stop the clock.
With the 'Cats not yet in the bonus, Giddens missed the front end of the one-and-one –– leaving the door cracked for Valdosta to potentially tie the game. The Tigers' ball pressure disrupted the 'Cats in their attempt to get the ball to Smith, who had made four 3-pointers to that point in the game.
Instead, the ball found Douglas –– the team's leading 3-point shooter during the regular season –– open for a millisecond on the right wing in front of Valdosta's bench. Douglas missed the shot short with 7 seconds left, forcing Valdosta to foul once more to stop the clock.
After Tyler Pendergrass clanked the free throw, Valdosta pushed the ball up the floor but turned the ball over along the sideline with 1.2 seconds left.
Junior Corey Pendergrass split the ensuing free throws to push the lead to four, icing the game as Douglas' 64-foot heave hit the backboard at the buzzer.
After losing the region championship in a heartbreaker to Lee County in their last game, the 'Cats were once again bitten by poor execution.
Throughout the game, the 'Cats struggled to finish shots at point blank range –– missing a myriad of opportunities at the rim, as well as committing a slew of turnovers at critical junctures in the game.
"We stole a couple balls, but we gave it right back to them late," Lockhart said. "These things come back to haunt you. They always come back to haunt. I thought we played better, we just missed some chip shots around the basket. We gave up a few easy ones for them. Again, it just wasn't our night."
Giddens led the Tigers with 20 points, 11 coming in the second half. Tyler Pendergrass finished with 13 points –– all coming in the first half. Yeates added 10 points in the second half, while Raylan Barrion scored 10 of his own in the victory.
Smith scored a game-high 21 points for Valdosta in his final game as a Wildcat –– 13 of his 21 points came in the second half.
"He was pretty much our offense for a minute," Lockhart said of Smith's performance. "We tried to get him the ball. We also tried to get the ball inside to our post guys because I thought we had an advantage with our post guys, but it turned out that we missed the ones we should have made so we had to go to the perimeter. We tried to get to the hole, but their defense was pretty good as far as our drives. They closed us off pretty good, which is to be expected of a team like Tucker. They did a good job tonight."
Kylan Fox and Jacarrius Peak each added eight points, while Douglas and Haliburton combined for 10 points in their final games as Wildcats.
With the win, Tucker moves on to the second round of the playoffs while Valdosta looks to rebuild after losing seven seniors –– including three of their top four scorers –– this May.
The 'Cats have a promising group of returners, led by First Team All-Region selection Kylan Fox as well as Second Team All-Region selections Peak and sharpshooter Aaron Williams.
"We had a great group of guys and they played hard together," Lockhart said. "We struggled all year with certain things, but for the most part, we were able to overcome it. It's just unfortunate tonight we couldn't overcome it. ... I'm a little torn up, but now I get a chance to work with some more guys and hopefully, we won't make the same mistakes we made tonight."
