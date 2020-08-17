Eagles volleyball opens season with impressive victories

Submitted PhotoA team picture featuring the Highland Christian Academy Eagles volleyball team with head coach Jessica Phillips and assistant coach Kevin Phillips.

Highland Christian Academy's volleyball team opened up their season with a tri-match at Brooks County High School on Aug. 13. The team defeated Brooks County 25-23, 23-25, and 15-10. The Eagles then played Valdosta High School and won 25-15, 25-20. The Eagles were led by senior middle blocker, Haley King, with 7 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs, and 3 aces. Junior libero, Maggie Griffis, led the team defensively with 24 digs and 10 aces for the night. HCA travels to Thomasville today, for another tri-match against Thomasville High School and Valdosta High School.

