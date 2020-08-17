Highland Christian Academy's volleyball team opened up their season with a tri-match at Brooks County High School on Aug. 13. The team defeated Brooks County 25-23, 23-25, and 15-10. The Eagles then played Valdosta High School and won 25-15, 25-20. The Eagles were led by senior middle blocker, Haley King, with 7 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs, and 3 aces. Junior libero, Maggie Griffis, led the team defensively with 24 digs and 10 aces for the night. HCA travels to Thomasville today, for another tri-match against Thomasville High School and Valdosta High School.
Eagles volleyball opens season with impressive victories
- Submitted Report HCA Athletics
-
- Updated
