VALDOSTA – Following a career-high six touchdown passes, Valdosta State senior quarterback Ivory Durham was named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. This is the first weekly honor for Durham of the season and the third of his career.
Durham, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., helped lead the Blazers to a 55-7 victory at Miles College on Saturday evening as he went 14 of 27 passing for 359 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions, while he led the team in rushing on ten carries for 113 yards. It also marked his fifth game of rushing for over 100 yards for his career.
The six touchdown passes came within one of tying the school and GSC record of seven held by four players including two Blazers in Dusty Bonner and Chris Hatcher (2). It marked the 20th time in GSC history a player has tossed six touchdown passes with the most recent being by Austin Reed of West Florida versus Minnesota State in the national championship game in 2019. Former Blazer standout Rogan Wells threw six touchdowns at Mississippi College on Sept. 29, 2018, in a 63-42 victory. Durham's 359 yards passing marked the second time this season he has passed for over 300 yards and the seventh time of his career. He had a career-high 415 yards passing against West Florida in the NCAA playoffs last season.
Durham joins senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin, along with sophomore kicker Estin Thiele and redshirt freshman linebacker Akil Lampley who all have earned GSC Player of the Week honors thus far this season.
The Blazers continue on the road this week as they travel to Shorter University for a 12 p.m. kick on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Rome, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.