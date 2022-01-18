VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High wrestling team took first place at the Class 6A Duals Prelim on Saturday.

The Wildcats defeat Sequoyah 40-23 in the first place match to emerge victorious while Dalton defeated Rockdale County 57-10 in the third place match.

Match No. 1 Semifinal

Valdosta defeated Rockdale County 76-6

106 - John Nelson (Valdosta) over David Ayala (Rockdale County) Maj 13-5

113 - Angel Ayala (Rockdale County) over Santana Law (Valdosta) Fall 0:20

120 - Kaleb Davis (Valdosta) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 - Darrell Rochester (Valdosta) over Brandon Conley (Rockdale County) Fall 2:34

132 - Deandre Myers (Valdosta) over Luka Heron (Rockdale County) Fall 1:57

138 - Cameron Bradley (Valdosta) over Nicholas Bentley (Rockdale County) Fall 1:10

145 - Tyler Lamon (Valdosta) over Daniel Luis (Rockdale County) Fall 2:00

152 - Greg White (Valdosta) over Camden White (Rockdale County) Fall 4:35

160 - Jamal Walker (Valdosta) over Juan Avalos (Rockdale County) Fall 0:58

170 - Cedric Stewart (Valdosta) over Rene Sanchez (Rockdale County) Fall 3:11

182 - Mikel Anderson (Valdosta) over Namdi Coates (Rockdale County) Fall 2:18

195 - Josh McCutchen (Valdosta) over Kai Walley (Rockdale County) Fall 0:27

220 - D`Avion Davis (Valdosta) over Mbah Mbanwei (Rockdale County) Fall 4:00

285 - Aaron Inman (Valdosta) over Ryan Porter (Rockdale County) Fall 0:29

Match No. 2 1st Place Match

Valdosta defeated Sequoyah 40-23

106 - John Nelson (Valdosta) over Zach Phouangphet (Sequoyah) Fall 3:47

113 - Duane Goodrich (Sequoyah) over Santana Law (Valdosta) Fall 1:11

120 - Kaleb Davis (Valdosta) over Jake Labasi (Sequoyah) TF 20-4

126 - Darrell Rochester (Valdosta) over William Labasi (Sequoyah) TF 22-7

132 - Peter Gunter (Sequoyah) over Deandre Myers (Valdosta) Dec 9-6

138 - Cameron Bradley (Valdosta) over Hudson Andrews (Sequoyah) Dec 6-2

145 - Tyler Lamon (Valdosta) over Aidan Merriman (Sequoyah) Dec 5-0

152 - Greg White (Valdosta) over Andre Johnson (Sequoyah) Fall 4:16

160 - Charlie Throne (Sequoyah) over Jamal Walker (Valdosta) Maj 10-1

170 - Cedric Stewart (Valdosta) over Ryan Throne (Sequoyah) Fall 4:22

182 - Kemar Plummer (Sequoyah) over Mikel Anderson (Valdosta) Dec 9-6

195 - Josh McCutchen (Valdosta) over Tayo Ogundele (Sequoyah) Fall 3:46

220 - Logan Webster (Sequoyah) over D`Avion Davis (Valdosta) TF 20-4

285 - Izaiah Sanders (Sequoyah) over Aaron Inman (Valdosta) Dec 6-5

Sequoyah's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for coach misconduct

