VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High wrestling team took first place at the Class 6A Duals Prelim on Saturday.
The Wildcats defeat Sequoyah 40-23 in the first place match to emerge victorious while Dalton defeated Rockdale County 57-10 in the third place match.
Match No. 1 Semifinal
Valdosta defeated Rockdale County 76-6
106 - John Nelson (Valdosta) over David Ayala (Rockdale County) Maj 13-5
113 - Angel Ayala (Rockdale County) over Santana Law (Valdosta) Fall 0:20
120 - Kaleb Davis (Valdosta) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Darrell Rochester (Valdosta) over Brandon Conley (Rockdale County) Fall 2:34
132 - Deandre Myers (Valdosta) over Luka Heron (Rockdale County) Fall 1:57
138 - Cameron Bradley (Valdosta) over Nicholas Bentley (Rockdale County) Fall 1:10
145 - Tyler Lamon (Valdosta) over Daniel Luis (Rockdale County) Fall 2:00
152 - Greg White (Valdosta) over Camden White (Rockdale County) Fall 4:35
160 - Jamal Walker (Valdosta) over Juan Avalos (Rockdale County) Fall 0:58
170 - Cedric Stewart (Valdosta) over Rene Sanchez (Rockdale County) Fall 3:11
182 - Mikel Anderson (Valdosta) over Namdi Coates (Rockdale County) Fall 2:18
195 - Josh McCutchen (Valdosta) over Kai Walley (Rockdale County) Fall 0:27
220 - D`Avion Davis (Valdosta) over Mbah Mbanwei (Rockdale County) Fall 4:00
285 - Aaron Inman (Valdosta) over Ryan Porter (Rockdale County) Fall 0:29
Match No. 2 1st Place Match
Valdosta defeated Sequoyah 40-23
106 - John Nelson (Valdosta) over Zach Phouangphet (Sequoyah) Fall 3:47
113 - Duane Goodrich (Sequoyah) over Santana Law (Valdosta) Fall 1:11
120 - Kaleb Davis (Valdosta) over Jake Labasi (Sequoyah) TF 20-4
126 - Darrell Rochester (Valdosta) over William Labasi (Sequoyah) TF 22-7
132 - Peter Gunter (Sequoyah) over Deandre Myers (Valdosta) Dec 9-6
138 - Cameron Bradley (Valdosta) over Hudson Andrews (Sequoyah) Dec 6-2
145 - Tyler Lamon (Valdosta) over Aidan Merriman (Sequoyah) Dec 5-0
152 - Greg White (Valdosta) over Andre Johnson (Sequoyah) Fall 4:16
160 - Charlie Throne (Sequoyah) over Jamal Walker (Valdosta) Maj 10-1
170 - Cedric Stewart (Valdosta) over Ryan Throne (Sequoyah) Fall 4:22
182 - Kemar Plummer (Sequoyah) over Mikel Anderson (Valdosta) Dec 9-6
195 - Josh McCutchen (Valdosta) over Tayo Ogundele (Sequoyah) Fall 3:46
220 - Logan Webster (Sequoyah) over D`Avion Davis (Valdosta) TF 20-4
285 - Izaiah Sanders (Sequoyah) over Aaron Inman (Valdosta) Dec 6-5
Sequoyah's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for coach misconduct
