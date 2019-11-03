Lowndes claimed its 13th region championship with a 28-17 defeat of Colquitt County on Friday at Martin Stadium.
The win capped an undefeated regular season for the Vikings, and avenged the 40-6 defeat at the hands of the Packers in the region finale last season.
The win was similar to the other nine wins that the Vikings picked up throughout the region and non-region schedule.
The alert play of the Concrete Curtain allowing the Vikings to show off their explosive offensive potential, followed by a more aggressive defensive attack once they secure a lead.
Throughout the season the Vikings never wavered, no matter the challenge or obstacle.
They play the best when the stakes are the highest, as evident throughout the season.
They opened the regular with a 69-6 blowout over Drew—only allowing an endzone to endzone trick play in the contest.
The third game of the season pitted them against Parkview and its dynamic offense. They held the Panthers to a lone touchdown and neutralized one of the top running backs in the state.
They demoted nationally ranked Miami Northwestern with a 48-21 victory, showing the unrealized potential and followed that win with a 24-0 shutout over Valdosta in the Winnersville Classic.
Then they opened region play with a road shutout over Tift, scoring 28 points in the second half after not scoring in the first half for the first time only time during the season.
And they closed the season with a demonstrative win over Colquitt—rattling quarterback Jaycee Harden with the pressure applied by the Concrete Curtain.
Though claimed on Friday, the pursuit of the region championship for this edition of the Vikings started long ago.
I credit it to the hard work and dedication put in over the spring and summer months, but it began long before then.
These are players that grew up together, bonded by a unique goal—to win a championship on the playing surface at Martin Stadium.
“It’s like what we dreamed of,” senior Shawn Martin said after the game on Friday. “When we were in middle school and everything. We were saying we can go to the high school, we can do it all, we can win it all. Now we’re living that dream. It just means everything in my heart. I knew we were going to accomplish this and I’m just glad to see it actually happen.”
With the team having such a heavy senior and junior influence it may be easy to forget some of the impact players that are a lot younger than the rest.
Sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown mentioned that he had to grow up fast being around his team. Though he’s young, Brown has displayed his own leadership qualities through out the season.
He’s the offensive player that jumpstarts the Vikings when needed. It’s a role that he’s grown to enjoy.
“At first it was a little intimidating,” Brown said on his role with the team. “Now that we’re here and we have to do it, it’s good. I look up to them more than they look up to me. All the seniors on the team, we played at the boys and girls club together. It’s the same thing. Since playing little league together it’s nothing different really. Same mentality, just trying to win.”
Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson has four of the five undefeated regular seasons in Viking history.
The 18-year head coach has seen a plethora of teams but not quite one like these Vikings.
He prefaces each postgame speech after a win with a single statement: “How ‘bout them Vikings?”
Well, how ‘bout them coach?
“It makes me feel really good as the coach that they’ve bought in to what we’re doing,” McPherson said on Friday. “Completely bought in—the senior class. That’s the difference in this team.”
The Vikings have already added their newly won region championship marker inside of Martin Stadium.
Randy Kemp began painting it immediately after the game’s conclusion.
The hope is that the team will be able to add another memorial at the season’s conclusion as well.
Lowndes has an open week next week before beginning the 7A playoffs on Nov. 15. at Martin Stadium.
Juston Lewis is a sports writer at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.