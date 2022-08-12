Doubles bragging rights at stake for former Blazer tennis greats

VALDOSTA – Continuing the theme of honoring Valdosta State head men's and women's tennis coach, John Hansen, on 50 years of coaching, a number of former men's and women's tennis players will be back on campus on Saturday at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the VSU Tennis Courts.
Headlined by former Blazers Shaq Kirtane and Derrick Racine, the famous duo will battle anyone in a single game. The rules of the game will be each person serves once until a team has won. Each team beating Kirtane and Racine will receive bragging rights for a lifetime.
In addition to both Kirtane and Racine being in attendance, a number of former Blazer men's and women's tennis standouts Eric Anderson, York Carter, Chan Deas, Dina Dobrowski, Tom Hetherington, Roger Musgrove, Walter Peacock, Xavier Pineda, Eduardo Rincon, Greg Robson, Nicolai Sablowski and Thomas Tarnowski, to name a few.
Kirtane has had an outstanding coaching career where he is beginning his ninth season as the Associate Head Women's Tennis Coach at Mississippi State. There, he has helped guide the team to a 99-72 record overall, including five NCAA postseason appearances and the team has finished in the top 50 of the ITA final standings five times.
Prior to Mississippi State, Kirtane was the head coach at Lindsey Wilson College for the men's and women's teams from 2012-2014 where he helped lead the program to back-to-back national semifinal appearances for the women's program and the men's to national quarterfinal finishes. He was named Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year in 2014.
Kirtane began his head coaching career at the University of Northern Iowa from 2002-2012. There he was 129-88 in ten seasons and the 129 victories are the most in program history at UNI. He was named Missouri Valley Coach of the Year in 2011.
Before taking over the program at UNI, Kirtane was the assistant men's and women's coach for the Blazers from 1998-2000 for Hansen. In 2000, the men's team reached as high as fourth in the nation, while the women's team won the conference title and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Championship. A year later, the men's program reached No. 2 in the nation and won its second-straight conference title.
As a player for the Blazers, Kirtane earned All-America honors and was part of a team that finished fourth nationally in 1994-95, and competed in the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Blazers won the Gulf South Conference title in 1995 and Kirtane was named VSU's Most Valuable Player in 1996. Kirtane then was inducted into the Valdosta State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
Racine has served as head men's and women's tennis coach at University of West Florida for 22 years where he has had a ton of success. Racine has earned seven Division II/Wilson ITA Men's Tennis National Coach of the Year honors and the 2012 ITA Women's National Coach of the Year. He had guided the Argo men's team to four national titles and won 13 GSC men's titles. On the women's side, Racine had coached the Argos to 16 GSC titles, the most by any program.
He was an assistant coach at Valdosta State from 1993-95. He graduated from VSU in 1988 and also played at Abraham Baldwin State College and was ranked nationally in both singles and doubles at VSU earning All-America honors.
On April 15, 2022, following a women's match against Flagler College, VSU Athletics had a celebration of Hansen's 50 years of coaching and a storied career. HeTennis I had guided the red and black tennis teams to two national titles, three runner-up finishes and three top four finishes. He has guided the teams to a combined 24 South Atlantic and Gulf South Conference titles, including a GSC-best 14 men's championships and four women's titles.
Hansen has been named Coach of the Year on 22 occasions in both conferences, taking home the award 13 times in the GSC for the men and five times for the women. He earned GSC Men's Coach of the Year honors most recently in 2021 as he guided the Blazers to an undefeated league campaign and the third-straight league title.
He also has received plenty of national recognition, as he was named Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Division II Coach of the Year Award twice in 2000 and 2010. He was named South Region Men's Coach of the Year in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011, while added South Region Women's Coach of the Year honors in 2005, 2007 and 2008.
In addition to being honored for his accomplishments, Hansen ensures his players perform at a high level and attain personal recognition as well. He has coached over 65 All-America players and has had an athlete earn All-Gulf South Conference honors 185 times, including 93 men and 92 women.
Thanks to Hansen, Valdosta State has boasted the GSC Player of the Year on 24 separate occasions, 14 men and 10 women. In fact, Leo Blay won the honor twice, following Philip Pakebusch, who won his second consecutive GSC Player of the Year award in 2011. The GSC's Freshman of the Year has often come from VSU as well as 12 women and nine men have won the award under Hansen's tutelage. Bea Morales in 2015 last won the honor for the women, while former Blazer Florian Simbozel was the last for the men in 2018.
In the NCAA postseason, Hansen also has been extremely successful with a combined record of 74-39 record as the men's team is 52-25, while the women's team is 22-14. Combined, Hansen has guided the Blazers to 43 postseason appearances – a GSC-record 27 for the men's team and 16 for the women's team. Hansen guided the men's team to its two national titles in 2006 and 2011, while finishing runner-up in 2004, 2007 and 2010. The women's team has qualified as one of the last four teams remaining three times (2005, 2008, 2009).
Hansen's athletes also have earned a number of individual honors nationally as Pakebusch and Christian Hansen were named ITA Senior Players of the Year in 2011 and 2012, while Eduardo Rincon earned the Arthur Ashe Award in 2004. On the women's side, Raphaelle Durante, also a VSU Athletic Hall of Fame honoree, earned ITA Rookie of the Year honors in 2007.
He is one of two active VSU coaches already inducted into the Valdosta State Athletic Hall of Fame and Hansen is just the second coach all-time to earn the honor while still actively coaching. Current Blazer softball head coach Thomas Macera was inducted into the VSU Athletic Hall of Fame in January 2022.
With all the coaching accomplishments Hansen has compiled, his coaching remains sharper than ever as VSU recently finished one of its most impressive seasons to date in 2011. The men's team secured Valdosta State's fifth NCAA National Championship and the second for men's tennis. The team compiled an outstanding 21-1 record with the only loss coming to national power Armstrong Atlantic State. Valdosta State was undefeated in conference play and never fell lower than second in the ITA's national rankings.
The event is free and open to the public and come out to celebrate 50 years of coaching of John Hansen and to show off your skills against two outstanding former Blazers.
