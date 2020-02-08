VALDOSTA—On the second leg of back-to-back contest, the Lady Blazers and Blazers both won conference rivalry games against West Georgia on Saturday.
The men’s basketball team defeated the Wolves 105-83 to improve to 18-3 overall this season and 12-2 in conference play.
Clay Guillozet’s 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including shooting 77 percent from deep in 35 minutes, was a game high. He was joined by teammates Imoras Agee (22 points) and Darrell Jones (21 points) as the only players to break 20 points in the game but every starter went into double-digit scoring.
The win was highlighted by the VSU’s 23 assists as a team, including Burke Putnam’s nine and Guillozet’s seven.
It fits perfectly into the style play that head coach Mike Helfer has expected from his players.
“I believe in team basketball and sharing it and letting multiple guys score,” Helfer said about the team’s play. “I think you are harder to prepare for and harder to play against when you do that. Then you add the environment that was in here today, it was phenomenal. Thankful to our crowd to be honest because it was super loud when we got started.”
Saturday saw a larger-than-normal crowd at the Complex thanks to the accelerated readers at local elementary schools that were in attendance. Couple that with the deep-rooted rivalry that West Georgia brings and the stage was set for the biggest crowd of the year.
“We have a great team, we have a great program, we all are brothers at the end of the day,” Agee said after the game. “Outside of practice we hangout everyday and guys will lift you up when you’re down. The atmosphere here was crazy. It was a packed crowd. I wasn’t expecting it because this is my first year here. They said West Georgia is a rivalry game but I wasn’t prepared for this tonight but it was a great atmosphere.”
The play of Agee and his teammates treated fans to the second consecutive century-mark performance and 11th consecutive victory for the Blazers.
As they barrel towards the post season, the team has found a rhythm and a playing style that matches them.
“I think we have a bunch of experienced and veteran players and we have new guys that are following their lead.” Helfer said about the team’s play at this point in the season. “I think that will play out well down the stretch but you never know. You’ve got to continue to get better, tweak things. Make things better here, make things better there. If we do that I think we have a chance.”
The Blazers will be in action in the western part of the conference next week as they face Mississippi College on Thursday and Delta State on Saturday.
VSU Women 80, West Georgia 72
VSU women’s basketball held on for a 80-72 victory against West Georgia on Saturday. The win was good for their second consecutive victory and put space between the 8-6 Blazers and 7-7 Wolves in the conference standings.
The win was punctuated by the physicality of the Lady Blazers, pulling in 52 rebounds. They had 23 offensive rebounds to West Georgia’s 24 defensive rebounds.
The Lady Blazers had a late fourth quarter lead but the Wolves were able to cut into it. West Georgia attempted to trap the ball handlers and half court but the speed of Kayla Bonilla and the court-vision of Nari Garner allowed VSU to find open players and keep the ball without turning it over.
“I’m proud of our players,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. “Our players really gutted that out having two go back to back nights. I believe I only played eight players. That’s the kind of game that we were playing. We had to have uptempo players. For them to gut it out and finish it out on their home court I was really proud of it.”
The Lady Blazers had a tight lineup with Bonilla and Delaney Bernard both logging 40 minutes in the game.
Only seven players logged minutes but every player that played, scored. Bonilla's 20 points and Bernard's 18 points in the win helped keep VSU afloat in the win.
One the other hand, West Georgia deployed 10 different players in the contest––often giving the Wolves a spark when they were flat.
In the end, VSU dug deep and dispatched the Wolves to win their second consecutive game.
“It was one of those game where I told them we have an off day tomorrow so leave it all on the court,” Schirmer said about the team’s grit. “As far as gutting it out and finishing out the game, I was very proud of that … We always talk about it. We want to get better each and every day so at the important time, right now, when we are about to get into tournament season and post season play we want to be at our best. Every single day. Every single game we’ve got to get better at something.
The Lady Blazers will travel to Mississippi College on Thursday in another contest that has post-season implications before facing Delta State on Saturday.
