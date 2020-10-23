Double Tactic: Brooks defensive end using multiple sports to stay on track

QUITMAN—When you see the slender build of J’shawn Baker of the Brooks County Trojans, you wouldn’t think of him as a defensive end.
Not only is Baker a defensive end, but he is also the leading sack getter for the Trojans. Using his quick feet off the ball to secure eight sacks in six games, eclipsing his 3.5 total in his 2019 campaign.
The 17-year old is also a member of Brooks County’s varsity basketball team uses sports to keep him focused and motivated to keep his grades up in the schoolhouse.
“I’m a hooper and a football player,” the 6-foot-2 defensive end said. “I like playing sports because it keeps me focused. It teaches me lessons for now and later in life. That is why I continue to play it. If I were not playing football, my grades would be a lot worse and I would be in a lot more trouble.”
On the hardwood, Baker plays forward and averaged 10.6 points, eight rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in his junior season.
Along with leading Brooks in sacks, he also has the most tackles for loss with 14 and has the third most tackles on the team, racking up 29 on the season.
Head Coach Maurice Freeman has witnessed the growth of Baker, going from just another player to a voice for the defense.
“He’s gone from just being a kid that was playing on the team to calling the entire defense,” Freeman said. “He’s calling the fronts, linebackers, and coverages also. He’s able to stand up as a defensive end to look over the field to see if we are aligned and then get back down to play his butt off.”
The biggest lesson Baker learned on the field was to always stay on top of his game no matter how much of a high horse he is on.
“Coach Freeman told me to always work hard,” Baker said at practice. “You need to always stay on top of your game because the next man up can beat you out.”
But it was not all roses and daisies between Freeman and Baker as the 26-year coaching veteran recalled his displeasure with how the senior handled a meeting with a college recruit.
“Last year I had a college coach come in and talk to him, but he was looking at the ceiling and looking away,” Freeman said. “I don’t know if he ever looked at the coach and I was very upset about that. He did not seem interested at all. This year he is saying ‘Coach, I want to go to college and play ball. Tell me what I need to do. I understand what I was doing wrong and won’t make that mistake again.’ That’s just a kid growing up.”
Baker is family-oriented, coming from a single parent household and hopes to put the ones around him in a better position along with staying on the right track when his time is done at Brooks County in the spring of 2021.
“I have a single mom but didn’t grow up too bad or too good,” Baker said. “I want to play football but I’m keeping my options open and hoping for an offer right now. I want to succeed in life and not be a statistic.”
Regardless if Baker plays football, he still wants to head to college next fall to pursue his degree.
“I’m interested in healthcare,” he said. “I love science and it’s one of my favorite subjects.”
