VALDOSTA –– Conquer Atlanta three times in three weeks.
That is what the No. 4 Lowndes Vikings must do when they travel up I-75 for the third consecutive week of playoff ball with hopes of reaching their second straight state championship.
A win for the Vikings will also send head coach Jamey DuBose to his third consecutive state championship as he went in his last two seasons during his time with Central High School in Alabama.
This time, the Vikings visit No. 10 Collins Hill in Suwanee for the GHSA 7A semifinals.
The Eagles are 11-2 and fresh off a 21-14 quarterfinal win against Parkview, while the Vikings are 10-2 and edged Milton 23-13 in the quarterfinals.
The Concrete Curtain has only allowed 6.6 points per game in the playoffs, but this week, it will have to combat junior pro-style quarterback Sam Horn, who has thrown for 3,287 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.
Horn’s receiving core consists of junior Travis Hunter, and seniors Sean Norris and Clint Gilbert who has 2,609 yards and 34 touchdowns for the trio.
“You have to put pressure on him with our rush,” DuBose said in his office. “We have to change up coverages to confuse and distract him to keep him trapped in and not have all day to throw it.”
Cornerbacks Tylar Belcher and Ramecia Burgman will have to come out ready to cover all game for the Vikings and will need to be accompanied by free safety Josh Pickett for backside help.
Also, pressure from Thomas Davis, Leon Williams, Quinton Wade, and a returning Jacques Hunter will be pivotal on muzzling Horn.
Offensively, the Vikings must come out and be able to fight off the defensive anchors for the Eagles.
Jacurri Brown must utilize his weapons in Dominque Marshall and Chase Belcher, along with an ascending Elijah Ellis at receiver and both of his main running backs, Justin Lee and I.J. Mitchell.
“It’s another trip,” Brown said. “A lot of people are doubting us. So, we must make a statement win and get back in the state championship. We have to come together and listen to Coach DuBose’s game plan.”
The Vikings average 29.9 points per game, but the Eagles only allow 16 per game, headed by defensive end James Smith and linebackers Deon Crawford, Rich Dorsey, and Logan Birdsong.
This quartet has eclipsed 100 tackles on the season.
Weather can also play a factor as weather is forecasted at 37 degrees at kickoff.
“We’ve been on the road enough now that we know what to expect,” DuBose said. “You just got to make it like your own. The cold is just a distraction. We’ve been in it and can’t let it take away from what we’ve been trying to do.”
The victor of this game will be heading to Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on Dec. 30 against the winner of the Grayson-Norcross semifinal game.
“Having the opportunity to go to the state championship is great for your program,” DuBose said. “But it’s bigger this year because I want to get these seniors there in my first year. I made a promise to them. Sometimes when a new coach comes in, everybody thinks it is a three- or four-year building process but I wanted to make sure they understood that my main mission is to get them right back to where they ended it last year. We are one step away.
“No matter how many times, you go to a state championship, it is always exciting. A lot of people want to say ‘Hey, my school is in the state championship.’ We’re playing for everyone and not get caught up too much in a do or die situation.”
Lowndes and Collins Hill kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Suwanee.
