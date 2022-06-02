VALDOSTA – Valdosta State baseball seniors EJ Doskow and Elijah Gill were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-South Region First Team, the organization announced Wednesday.
Both Doskow and Gill now are in the running for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors, which will be announced on June 3. The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.
The Chair of the ABCA NCAA Div. II All-America & Coach of the Year Committee is Rudy Garbalosa of Lynn University. Also on the committee are Randy Betten (Cal Poly Pomona), Jamie Detillion (Grand Valley State University), Jim Gantt (Catawba College), Rick Giannetti (Dominican College), Dave Hajek (University of Colorado at Colorado Springs), Alex Koch (Wayne State College) and Joe Spano (Mercyhurst University).
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
Doskow, a native of Miami, Fla., earned Gulf South Conference Co-Player of the Year honors and first team all-league accolades this season. He earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Second Team All-South Region honors this season as well. Doskow finished fourth in the GSC in batting average at a .381 clip, while he went 61 of 160 from the dish with 37 runs scored, 12 doubles, nine home runs and 53 RBI. Doskow slugged .625 and walked 32 times for a .480 on base average for second in the GSC and a 1.105 OPS. He finished the season with 267 putouts in 292 chances with 20 assists and just five errors (.983) fielding percentage in 46 starts at first base.
Gill, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., earned D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) First Team All-South Region honors, NCBWA First Team All-South Region and First Team All-GSC this season. Gill went 8-2 with a 3.14 ERA to lead the team in 13 starts with one complete game and one shutout this season. He led the team with 80.1 innings pitched, allowing 84 hits, 43 runs – 28 earned, walked 20 and fanned a team-high 94 as teams hit .255 against him. His 3.14 ERA led the GSC this season, while he was fourth in the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.70) and second in the GSC in strikeouts (94). He also was second in the league in strikeouts per nine innings at a 10.53 clip.
About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and an approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.